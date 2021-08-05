New Elon Musk Biography Underway, To Deal With The Tycoon And His Successful Ventures

Elon Musk did not say when the book will be complete and when it will be released. (File)

Elon Musk, a name now synonymous with tech and innovation, generates immense interest and awe. His persona as a man who takes on challenges and pushes boundaries, his ability to think and try what has not been tried, his successes as well as his failures make people curious and draw them towards him. Many like him, only a few don't. Some just want to know the man and his mind. The billionaire entrepreneur has now addressed these feelings among his followers and critics. In a tweet, Mr Musk said if they want to know more about him or his ventures Tesla and SpaceX, there's a new biography coming their way.

If you're curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

The new book will be penned by Walter Isaacson, who has written some of the famous biographies including, Leonardo da Vinci; Einstein: His Life and Universe, Kissinger: A Biography, Steve Jobs.

The news spread like wildfire on the social media platforms with users expressing their excitement in the comment space.

Appreciating Mr Musk's choice, a user said, "Perfect. He (Walter Isaacson) does a great job. Assume that means you are no longer writing your own?."

And, Mr Musk was quick to respond with a "maybe".

Maybe one day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2021

One of the reactions came from Ashlee Vance, who wrote Mr Musk's biography earlier.

An immigrant from South Africa who changed the way people think about space transportation, Mr Musk is a figure people admire as well as find obnoxious. But nobody denies he is gifted with unconventional wisdom. The 50-year-old is as much a Los Angeles-based celebrity as he is a Silicon Valley techie, and his biography is expected to be surely interesting. It may throw some more light on the time Mr Musk was almost broke as SpaceX was on the verge of going bankrupt.

Mr Musk already has one official biography, Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, that came out in 2015. But the tycoon has done much since then that he may want to update the world about himself. For instance, in December 2015, the space company he founded 13 years ago was able to successfully land the first-stage booster of an orbital rocket back on Earth -- a giant first step in making space travel cheaper, which the tech tycoon has said is necessary to realise his dream of colonising Mars and making humans a multi-planetary species someday.

His recent flirtation with the cryptocurrency industry has won him followers as well as critics, who accuse him of influencing the market by misusing his celebrity status.

Mr Musk did not say when the book will be complete and when it will be released.