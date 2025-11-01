Neil deGrasse Tyson Spooks Internet By Sharing AI Deepfake Video: 'Earth Is Flat'

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has left the internet spooked after he shared an artificial intelligence (AI) deepfake video of himself claiming that the 'Earth is flat'. The video titled "It's Getting Harder To Know What's Real", opened with the fabricated statement using a deepfake version of Tyson who attempted to demonstrate the dangers of the new technology.

"Lately, I have been doing calculations as well as looking back at old NASA footage and raw data from satellites hovering above Earth. And I just can't escape the conclusion that the Earth might actually be flat," said the deepfake Tyson before the real scientist emerged, stating these words were not his own.

He explained that while deepfakes can be acceptable as obvious parodies, they become problematic when viewers are unaware they are fake.

"I didn't think much about deepfakes until I got deep-faked. The early stuff is fine if it's parody, and if it is obvious it's parody," said Tyson, adding: "But when you do this and the viewer does not know it's a parody, then you are crossing a line."

"Obviously, I'm not alone in this landscape as a victim of deep fakes. There are many, many celebrities out there. They are public celebrities that have been deep faked in ways that are also affecting the integrity of their actual message that they would post on their authentic platforms."

As the video went viral, social media users were terrified that the technology easily managed to mislead most of them.

"Deepfakes are becoming too good. It's getting harder to tell. I don't know if the video after is a deepfake," said one user, while another added: "Damn. Honestly convinced the second segment was also a deepfake."

A third commented: "How will we ever know what's real anymore? We are going to have to disconnect from everything and live in the forest to have a stable life with meaning. This is completely out of control."

A fourth said: "Important to know what comes from where. To have a data source that cannot be changed and that can be verified. This is where blockchain has a place for culture. This is where content chains matter for the storage of knowledge."

Check The Viral Video Here:

Also Read | 'Will Never Forget': John Cena Starstruck After Shah Rukh Khan Calls Him A 'Rockstar'

What Is Deepfake?

Deepfake technology creates false information in the form of images, videos or audio with the help of AI. Such media content often looks real, but is actually fake.

The popularity of deepfake apps like Sora has increased recently on social media platforms. Notably, Sora has dominated the Apple App Store charts in the US with over a million downloads in less than five days.