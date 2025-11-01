'Will Never Forget': John Cena Starstruck After Shah Rukh Khan Calls Him A 'Rockstar'

John Cena praised Shah Rukh Khan's "kindness" after the Indian actor called Cena a "rockstar" in a social media post on Thursday (Oct 30). The Hollywood star and WWE personality replied to Khan's message, thanking him for the shoutout and stating how the Bollywood actor had inspired him in his career.

During a recent AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), Khan was asked by a fan to describe Cena in one word. The Bollywood star took the opportunity to heap praise on the wrestler-turned-actor, stating: "He is a rock star. Very humble and kind."

Moved by his remarks, Cena appeared to be quite content and recalled the conversation the duo shared during their last encounter.

"Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world! @iamsrk," replied Cena.

Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world! @iamsrk https://t.co/vfsYvWwoKs — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 31, 2025

Cena-Khan Bonhomie

This is not the first time that Cena has waxed lyrical about Khan. The 17-time WWE champion met Khan during Anant Ambani's wedding in Mumbai and shared the experience on social media.

"An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life."

A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality.



An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the… pic.twitter.com/MNRb29cFuV — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 13, 2024

Later, Cena explained how the Bollywood star had inspired him in life, whilst stating that he was "starstruck" and "emotional" when meeting him in person.

"He (Khan) did a Ted Talk that found me at the right time in my life and his words were beyond inspirational to me. They helped orchestrate a change in my life. And since that change, I've been able to recognize all the jackpots that I've been given and been grateful and work hard to make sure I don't waste them," Cena said.