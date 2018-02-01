Neha Dhupia Perfectly Schools Troll On Twitter. Wins Applause

Just yesterday afternoon, Neha tweeted about some personal goals she sees for herself as a #notetoself - "Life's too short... I need to travel a lot more... #notetoself," she tweeted.
Comments
@NehaDhupia Mam life is too short so do more skin show and sex https://t.co/5zgV0J0OEk- aditya bhatnagar (@adityabhatpbt) January 31, 2018
Turns out it was big mistake because Neha has no time for anyone's nonsense - you know, short life and all. Here's how she schooled the troll.
Life's too short. So talk less shit and watch your perverted mind. #FreeKaGyanhttps://t.co/kEQqKpkjL2- Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 31, 2018
Since being tweeted some 18 hours before writing this, Neha's tweet has received much love from Twitter.
"Tell him superwoman!" says one Twitter user. "#JustBossThings girl you slay," says another.
#Truethat what she shows is none of your business... #Seeless- Sumit (@johnybetoogood) January 31, 2018
Karara Jawab Well done Neha- Ankita Sharma (@Connect_Ana) January 31, 2018
This is not the only time Bollywood celebrities have stood up to social media trolls. In November last year, Shirish Kunder's reply to a Twitter troll had everyone praising him.
Click for more trending news