Navratri 2024 Day 5: Significance Of Worshiping Maa Skandamata

Navratri 2024: Each day of the festival is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga.

Navratri 2024: On Panchami, the fifth day of Navratri, devotees across the nation offer payers to Maa Skandamata, the fifth avatar of Goddess Durga, known for her divine attributes and blessings. The goddess derives her name from Skanda, the war god Kartikeya, and 'Mata,' which means mother. Depicted riding a fierce lion with child Murugan, also known as Kartikeya, in her lap, Maa Skandamata is revered for bestowing treasures, prosperity, salvation, and power to her followers.

Devotees believe that sincere prayers directed to Maa Skandamata yield rich rewards. Hindu traditions emphasise the need for devotees to set aside worldly distractions, focusing their intentions entirely on worship to receive the goddess's blessings.

Navratri Day 5: Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurat commenced at 4.33am and will conclude at 5.21am on October 8, marking an auspicious time for prayer and rituals.

Puja Vidhi For Maa Skandamata

Devotees usually rise early, starting their day with a holy bath, and donning new attire before performing puja. Offerings to Maa Skandamata include flowers, kumkum, incense sticks, ghee, and yellow flowers, alongside a specially prepared banana-based bhog.

Navratri 2024

Navratri commenced on October 3 and will continue until October 13, celebrating one of the largest festivals in India, which translates to "nine nights."

Each day of the festival is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, including Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Today marks the fifth day of this vibrant celebration.