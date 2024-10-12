'Eat, Pray, And Dance': A Sneak Peek Into Soha Ali Khan's Durga Puja Celebrations

The actress took to Instagram to share a carousel post .(Photo Credit: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Durga Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals, marked with deep devotion and joy across the nation. It's a special time when families come together to pray, celebrate, and enjoy delicious food. Just like many others, Soha Ali Khan also took part in the festivities. She shared a glimpse of her own Durga Puja celebrations, giving fans a look at the special moments with her daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Khemu. The post captured the warmth and togetherness of the occasion, making her followers feel like part of the celebration.

The actress took to Instagram to share a carousel post featuring photos from her Durga Puja celebrations. In the first photo, Soha is seen sitting with Inaaya, offering prayers while holding a thali. The next photo shows Inaaya and Kunal Khemu digging into what appears to be a delicious cheesecake. Following this, there is a clip of Inaaya and Kunal dancing to a traditional Indian song. Later, we get more glimpses of their celebrations, including moments of praying, eating, and dancing together. It seems like they truly had a gala time celebrating Durga Puja. "Eat, pray, love, and dance... repeat #shubhonabomi #durgapujo #navratri #koshurvohorvod," Soha captioned the post.

This isn't the first time Soha Ali Khan has shared glimpses of her personal celebrations. Just last month, she treated us to photos from Inaaya's 7th birthday party. The celebration was attended by family members, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their kids, Taimur and Jeh. What really stood out was the amazing animal-themed cake, featuring an adorable furry dog on top. Read all about it here.

Prior to this, Soha Ali Khan gave us a glimpse of her love for burgers. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of a plate with two Walters burgers served alongside French fries, with another box containing two more burgers in the background. It was a mouth-watering sight! Two beverage cans completed the foodie spread. Her caption simply read, "Currently eating." You can find more details here.

We hope to keep seeing more of such foodie updates from Soha Ali Khan!