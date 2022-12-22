Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along's New Post Comes With A Disclaimer, Smiles Guaranteed

The picture was shared on December 21

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, is known for his sharp yet endearing sense of humour. On Wednesday, the minister shared a picture of him on his official Twitter handle along with a disclaimer.

The 41-year-old minister shared his photograph in which he can be seen enjoying food. He wrote, "Disclaimer: Stunts performed by professional in a controlled environment. Should not be imitated."

Check out his post here:

Disclaimer: Stunts performed by professional in a controlled environment.



Should not be imitated. 😑 pic.twitter.com/I1XF0fqQ8b — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 21, 2022

The picture was shared on December 21 and it has amassed over 20,000 likes and 863 retweets so far. Commenting on it, a user wrote, "Regardless of whether the target is small or big, you always look focused and determined."

A user asked, "LORD, where is your crown," to which another user replied, "It's already up there, round and tiny."

"If I ever visit Nagaland, you will be one of the people I would love to meet though I am from a completely different ideological school of political thinking," a user wrote.

"You are a Gem man...... I've fallen in love with the Naga People & Culture just because of you," the fifth expressed.

Mr Along is social media's favourite. His jokes about having "small eyes" and being single have become very popular. Meanwhile, he shared a video on his official Twitter handle along with important life advice which people should follow.

In the short, 37-second clip, two men are seen dancing carelessly, to their heart's content on a road with Micheal Jackson's 1991 hit, 'Dangerous' playing in the background. What is more amusing is that both of them are also seen copying the famous steps of the "King of Pop." The enjoyment and enthusiasm on their faces can make anyone's day. It is not known where the video was shot.



Featured Video Of The Day After "Suspend Yatra" Letter To Rahul Gandhi Over Covid, Minister's Jab