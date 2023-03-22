'As Chatur Ramalingam Says...': Nagaland Minister's Tweet Wins Hearts

Nagaland minster posted a photo of himself stuck in traffic jam.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has posted another interesting tweet that has an important message for those stuck in traffic. In the accompanying photo, Mr Along is seen sitting in a car waiting for the traffic to clear. But he is utilising the time by being on a virtual meeting on his phone. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader's "productive" way to spend the time in traffic jam has struck a chord with other social media users who gave thumbs up to the message.

"Who says you can't be productive while stuck in traffic? Here I come! As Chatur Ramalingam from 3 Idiots says "Learn to make the right use of time from me"," Mr Along said in a tweet with a laughter emoji.

Who says you can't be productive while stuck in traffic? Here I come!



As Chatur Ramalingam from 3 Idiots says "वक्त का सही इस्तमाल तो कोई मुझसे सीखे " 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ElW7QWuxDm — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 22, 2023

Twitter users immediately posted a flurry of comments praising the intelligent way the minister delivered the message.

"Great sir," commented one user. "You are the Rancho of Twitter," tweeted another.

Others posted GIFs and memes from Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi-starrer '3 Idiots' which released in 2009.

The character of Chatur Ramalingam was played by Omi Vaidya.

Mr Along is known for interesting social media posts which keep his followers entertained. On Tuesday, the Nagaland minister shared a video of Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida enjoying gol gappe in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A few days back, he posted a picture of himself surrounded by children practicing martial arts. The minister called himself a "Sumo wrestler" and the children "Karate Kids" in his tweet. On World Sleep Day on Friday, he shared a photo that showed him and several others dozing off on the chairs in what appeared to be an auditorium.