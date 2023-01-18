Nagaland Minister Shares Adorable Video Of Little Boy Singing Confidently At School

The video has amassed more than 1 lakh views on Twitter.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along recently shared an adorable video clip of a young boy singing with a lot of confidence at his school. The video is winning hearts on the internet.

Along with the video, the minister wrote, "Bas itna confidence chahiye life me (Just need this much of confidence in life)."

In the 43-second video, the young boy can be seen singing at the top of his voice in front of his classmates. The minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs was highly impressed with the young singer.

Watch the video here:

Bas itna confidence chahiye life me. 😀



"ज़िन्दगी जीने के लिए नज़रो की नहीं !

नज़ारो की ज़रूरत होती है !!" pic.twitter.com/EcGrUnXtUi — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) January 18, 2023

Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, is known for his sharp yet endearing sense of humour. The video has amassed more than 1 lakh views on Twitter. The netizens were impressed with the little boy's confidence.

A user commented, "This is nice, this kid is singing a Nepali song, talking about a person who is talking about going to his in-law's place, and hoping to have nice food and drinks."

Another user wrote, "I like his confidence and the ease with which he is doing it. All our children need this to take the world in their stride."

The third user wrote, "Hats off to this kid. He just taught me the lesson. Confidence is not the absence of fear, but the ability to face it and push through. Believe in yourself and your abilities."

"Can't understand the language but it's really good. Very confident kid," the fourth user commented.



