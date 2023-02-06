''Na-Nacho'': Delhi Metro Uses 'RRR' Meme To Urge People Not To Shoot Reels Inside Coaches

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a meme to urge people not to shoot reels inside coaches

Of late, it has become quite common to see videos of people dancing inside metro coaches and making Instagram reels. Though such videos can bring in a lot of views and likes for content creators, they can also be a source of nuisance for fellow passengers. Realising that such acts can cause inconvenience to commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday stepped in with a word of caution.

In its latest Instagram post, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shared a hilarious meme while advising people not to shoot dance videos inside metros. Acing the meme game, DMRC used a reference from the Oscar-nominated song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' and wrote, "Dance is fun but Delhi Metro mein Na-Naacho Naacho Naacho".

The witty line was imposed on a picture of actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR doing their signature dance moves. The post was captioned, "Remember to Respect your passengeRs #DelhiMetro".

See the post here:

The picture also had a disclaimer saying, ''Filming Reels/Dance videos or any other such activities that may cause inconvenience to the passengers is strictly prohibited inside the Delhi metro.''

DMRC's cheeky take on people dancing inside the metro has garnered more than 600 likes on Instagram. "We need such awareness posts in future too," a user wrote.

This is not the first time that DMRC has addressed this issue. Last year, DMRC shared a similar rib-tickling meme featuring Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis reacting to the reels as judges.

In her remarks, Geeta Kapur is shown as saying, "Bete yaha dance nahi karte (you are not supposed to dance here)". Actor Malaika Arora is shown echoing the sentiment of many commuters: "Don't you think this is the wrong place?"

The best one came from dancer Terence Lewis, who is shown as saying, "aapke steps bohot sahi hai lekin jagah nahi (Your steps are quite good but not where you are performing.)"

Featured Video Of The Day Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal Reach Jaisalmer For Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding