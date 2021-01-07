'My Son Has Started Making Fun Of Me': Farah Khan On Jamie Lever's Mimicry

Jamie Lever imitates Farah Khan in this video.

Comedian Johnny Lever's daughter has once again managed to make Farah Khan laugh by mimicking her. Ms Lever recently shared a video which shows her imitating Farah Khan among a host of other celebrities. Her video features a discussion on the Covid vaccine between Farah Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Asha Bhosle, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut - with Ms Lever playing all the celebrities herself. And just in case anyone found anything offensive about the video, Jamie Lever added a disclaimer. "Just know that I love and respect each one of these celebrities," she wrote while sharing the video.

For Farah Khan, 55, the video was hilarious. The Om Shanti Om director took to Twitter to praise the six-minute clip and added that her son had started making fun of her too.

"This is tooooo funny," she wrote while sharing the clip. "My son has started making fun of me now."

This is tooooo funny @Its_JamieLever .. my son has started making fun of me now???? https://t.co/4jCYn4jWd7 — TheFarahKhan (@TheFarahKhan) January 7, 2021

The video, titled "Vaccine & More", has been viewed more than 12,000 times on YouTube and over 3.7 lakh times on Facebook since being shared a day ago. Farah Khan was not the only one to praise it - it has garnered hundreds of amused comments across social media.

This is not the first time that Farah Khan has given a shout-out to one of Jamie Lever's videos. In July last year, she had praised the 32-year-old as "talented". "This is TOOO FUNNY," she had written for a video which shows Ms Lever imitating her voice and mannerisms.

Jamie Lever is following in the footsteps of her father, who is one of the most well-known comedians of the Hindi film industry. She has established a fan base on social media with thousands of followers and also performs live gigs.