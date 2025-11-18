Indian Woman In Rajasthani Saree Turns Heads On Russian Streets, Son Says "My Mom Is A Celebrity"

Imagine wearing a traditional outfit from India and getting admired by people thousands of miles away, in a country like Russia. That's exactly what happened to an Indian woman who was exploring Russia with her family. She wore a beautiful Rajasthani saree, and it made her an instant star on the streets.

The woman's saree caught everyone's attention, and people started stopping her to take selfies and compliment her. A video of this lovely moment was shared on Instagram by Shubham Gautam, who filmed his mother enjoying her time in Russia. In the video, she is seen walking with her husband, smiling and waving at people who stop to admire her saree.

The text on the reel read, "She is not just my mom- She is Russia's favourite celebrity."

Watch video here:

The caption of the post read, "My mom is Celebrity in Russia," sums up the wholesome moment.

Social Media Reaction

Internet users are loving it, praising her for proudly showcasing Indian culture abroad. Social media users called her "beautiful," "royal," and even "India's ambassador".

One user wrote, "Mothers all over the world are truly celebrities."

Another user noted, "Best moment, she look so adorable."

"The colour of mom's lehenga is looking very nice... good choice," added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Proud to be a Rajasthani."