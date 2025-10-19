"GOAT Is Coming Back": Influencer Celebrates Virat Kohli's ODI Return

There is big news for cricket lovers as Virat Kohli will make his ODI comeback on October 19. After retiring from both Test matches and T20s, Kohli will now be seen again in the field, but this time in the ODI format.

Meanwhile, a video is going viral on social media. Content creator Yuvraj Dua shared an emotional video on Kohli's return, in which he says, "Brother, what happened on 19th October, he is a player, he is coming back?"

He calls hum not just a player but his life, saying, "Not a player, my life is coming back. My life is coming back on 19th October. My GOAT is coming back."

He will be seen playing in the ODI series between India and Australia starting from Sunday, October 19.

Fans are very excited about Kohli's return. He last played an international match for India in March 2025 when they won the Champions Trophy. Now the hope of seeing him play again after such a long break has brought a flood of emotions on social media.

Check out the post here:

Social Media Reaction

This video not only won the hearts of the common audience but also caught the attention of Bollywood stars. Actor Aparshakti Khurana has reacted to the post calling it "So true." So far, it has received more than 6 lakh likes, more than 9 thousand comments, and about 70 lakh views on Instagram.

Fans have expressed their feelings in the comments. Everyone is calling it "the return of the G.O.A.T" - a moment that is very special for cricket fans.

One user commented, "King is coming back!. Expressing her emotion another user wrote, "Virat is not just a player but our emotion."

"Greatest of all time is King Kohli and Hitman Rohit Sharma," commented a fourth user.