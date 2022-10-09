'My Eyes May Be Small, But...': Nagaland Minister's Humour Yet Again Wins Internet

The post garnered more than 4,600 likes and hundreds of comments.

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along needs no introduction anymore. He has been popular on social media ever since he made cheeky remarks about having "small eyes" and being single. Now, Mr Imna Along has shared a photo of himself on Twitter saying that he is always "pose ready" and that he can spot a camera from a mile away even with small eyes.

"My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile. Always pose ready. Also I can see you smile as you reading it!" the Nagaland Minister hilariously wrote in the caption of the post.

My eyes may be small, but I can see the camera from a mile.



Always pose ready. 📸



Also I can see you smile as you reading it! 😉



Good Morning pic.twitter.com/7ntWw5UMVx — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 9, 2022

Mr Imna Along shared the photo on Sunday morning, and within just a few hours, the post garnered more than 4,600 likes and hundreds of comments. Internet users flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

"No doubt you always make us smile," wrote one user. "Temjen ji you are hands down the most engaging minister from your part of India. It is such a welcome step," said another.

A third commented, "Most engaging and entertaining minister in whole of India... PERIOD!! More power to you, Temjen ji," while a fourth added, "A leader with a golden heart and full of humour".

Mr Inma Along is Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs and state president of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). He is truly an internet sensation. Previously, he even shared a photo in which he was seen surrounded by a group of people trying to click a selfie with him.

In the caption, he jokingly said that the attention makes him feel like a "celeb". "When you're cute and single, you attract paparazzi everywhere," the minister added in his tweet.