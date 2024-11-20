"My Dad Was A Badass": YouTuber's Unique Way To Honour Father Is Viral

American YouTuber Rosanna Pansino is making headlines for paying tribute to her father in a very unconventional way. In the first episode of her new podcast called 'Rodiculous', the 39-year-old social media star honoured her father by smoking cannabis grown in a pot of his ashes. She titled the episode 'Smoking My Dead Dad'. In the podcast, she revealed that her father's unusual dying wish before he died five years ago was for her to light a joint filled with his remains.

Ms Pansino has more than 14.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Her father, who she often referred to as "Papa Pizza," died after battling leukaemia for six years, as per The Independent. On Sunday's episode, Ms Pansino's sister Molly and mother, Jeanne, joined her on camera to honour his memory.

"My dad was a badass and quite a little rebel and I will be following in his footsteps, like father like daughter, so to start this episode I want to tell you guys about my dad's dying wish," the YouTuber told her listeners. "Before he passed, he told me and my mom what he would like us to do with his ashes," she added noting how her mom was "hesitant" at first, fearing people would judge them because of how "hippie" it was.

"But as time has gone on and it's been five years now, we just really think that it's the right time to do what Dad wanted and to honour him the way he wanted," Ms Pansino continued.

The YouTuber further revealed that before her father tragically passed away, his dying wish was to be grown into a cannabis plant and be smoked. To successfully satisfy this wish, Ms Pansino reached out to a licensed marijuana grower in California. When the Cannabis plant was finally harvested, she decided to make her father the star of the first episode by smoking the cannabis grown in the pot of his ashes.

"I mean this, if Papa Pizza could see this, you guys, he would just... he would get a huge kick out of this, so at the end of this podcast episode, I am going to be fulfilling my dad's wish and honouring him," Ms Pansino said.

On social media, the YouTuber's move left many shocked and surprised. Several users advised her not to smoke her "father's ashes". Clarifying this, she posted, "Just a quick Correction: I did not smoke my dad's ashes directly. You should never smoke ash. My father's (sic) ashes were mixed into soil in which a cannabis plant was grown. I smoked the cannabis plant."

Notably, Rosanna Pansino rose to fame with her YouTube baking series 'Nerdy Nummies', which she launched in 2010 and named for her struggles with dyslexia as well as being a "nerdy, awkward kid" in school. She launched her own podcast earlier this month.