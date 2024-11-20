Employee Claims Company Refused To Pay For Flight Back Home After Resignation. See Post

In recent times, several social media posts have surfaced online where employees share their job struggles, office experiences, and workplace concerns with others who face similar challenges. Now, a travelling supervisor for a cable and construction company recently shared their bizarre experience of resignation that made them regret joining the firm in the first place. Taking to Reddit, the employee claimed that after submitting their two-week notice, the company refused to cover their flight back home, leaving them stranded at the remote assignment location.

In their post, the supervisor who had served the company for three years described how they started a career in a smaller firm before it was acquired by a corporate giant that laid off half the workforce and slashed support for the remaining employees. The Redditor shared that although they adhered to professional norms by providing notice of resignation, the firm informed them that they would not pay for their return trip. This decision left them stranded and furious.

"I thought giving my two weeks would make a nice bridge in case they ever changed policies, ever became better but after this I hope the company goes belly up," the Original Poster (OP) wrote.

Posts from the antiwork

community on Reddit

Concluding the post, the employee issued a cautionary message to others in similar positions. "DO NOT PUT YOUR TWO WEEKS IN. These corporations don't give a f*** about you," they wrote, pointing out that in a firm where corporate strategies appear calculated to exploit workers, loyalty tends to be unrewarded.

The Reddit post was shared a few days back. Since then it has garnered more than 3.9 upvotes. In the comments section, while some users empathised with the plight of the employee, others wrote that the employee should not have quit while he was on the road.

"They've decided since you gave two weeks notice that they're not paying for your return voyage? You didn't quit immediately, you gave two weeks' notice. You're still an employee for two more weeks. Call an employment lawyer and HR. Tell HR you're gonna sue them if they don't bring you home. This is like getting laid off from an oil patch in the field and told to walk the 200 miles home," commented one user.

Also Read | "Startup Scam": An Account On Reddit Of Quitting On Day 1 Is Viral

"Never give notice until you're back home. When your two weeks ends, you're no longer an employee. Companies don't purchase plane tickets for former employees in the general public," said another.

"Personally, I would never NOT give notice before leaving. Not because I give a shit about the company, but because I don't want to burn bridges in my industry. Down the road I may want to apply to another company where some of my old coworkers may then be working and I don't want to lose out because they mention that I gave no notice at my previous job," addenda third user.

"Reminder to everyone to only resign when your footing is stable enough to cope with the repercussions, no matter how petty they can be," said one user.