Ricky Kej Meets Ratan Tata At His Mumbai Residence: ''Most Compassionate And Kind''

Ratan Tata was honoured with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award

Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, was honoured with the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award in a private ceremony held at his residence in Mumbai. The award was bestowed upon him by three-time Grammy award-winning musician Ricky Kej and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences founder Achyuta Samanta.

In a post on X, the musician expressed his happiness on meeting Mr Tata and shared words of praise for the 86-year-old industrialist. ''With the legend @RNTata2000 at his residence, while awarding him the prestigious "KISS Humanitarian Award" along with @achyuta_samanta sir. Besides being one of the greatest industrialists ever, Ratan Tataji is one of the most compassionate and kind humans. He is a role model in every possible way,'' he wrote on X while sharing a picture clicked with him.

Mr Kej also had a chat with Mr Tata about the Small Animal Hospital in Mumbai, which is his dream project. He revealed that he had the opportunity to visit the facility, calling it "magnificent".

''Among the many topics - we spoke at length about his new @SAHMumbai which will open shortly. I visited the facility and it is magnificent,'' he added.

See the tweet here:

Notably, the Small Animal Hospital is a first-of-its-kind and spans over 98,000-square-foot, across 5 floors with a capacity of over 200 beds in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi. It is being constructed for ₹165 crore and will offer top-notch healthcare services to animals. The team is led by Thomas Heathcote, a British veterinarian who has relocated to Mumbai for this cause.

''A pet is no different from a member of one's family today. As the guardian of several pets throughout my life, I recognise the need for this hospital," Mr Tata had said in February while discussing the hospital.

Mr Tata's fondness for dogs is well known, as he often posts pictures with his furry friends on Instagram, and regularly gives a shoutout for a dog up for adoption. He also has a story highlight on Instagram named after his late pet dog Tito. In addition, the global headquarters of Tata Group has a special kennel dedicated to stray dogs living around the area.