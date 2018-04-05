Mumbai Woman Nearly Fell Under Train While Trying To Pick Up Bag

The woman was trying to board a Panvel-bound train from Mumbai's Kurla Railway Station on Monday when the incident occurred. According to The Times of India, her bag fell onto the platform as she was trying to board the train. To retrieve her bag, the woman jumped off the train, which was already in motion. That's when she lost her balance and nearly slipped through the gap between the train and the platform. But fortunately, passengers waiting on the platform and RPF personnel saved her, preventing a tragedy.
News agency ANI tweeted surveillance footage of the incident.
#WATCH: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescues a woman passenger from being run over by a Parvel-bound train at Kurla Railway Station in Mumbai (03.04.18) pic.twitter.com/2mdX8lZLXv— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018
In February, a woman nearly slipped into the gap between the bogie and platform as she tried to board what appeared to be an inter-city train at Mumbai's Central Railway Station. Acting quickly, RPF personnel saved her from slipping under the moving train. A CCTV camera showed the uniformed personnel pulling her to safety in the nick of time.
