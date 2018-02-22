Mumbai Woman Nearly Fell Under Moving Train. How She Was Rescued The woman presumably lost her grip and nearly slipped in the gap between the bogie and the platform as it started moving

Surveillance footage shows several people running towards one end of the train as it slows down on the platform. Some men in police uniforms and civilians are seen huddled together as they try to help the woman who is, perhaps, just seconds from slipping under the train. As the train comes to a halt, the people safely rescue her from the dangerous situation. The woman, wearing a pink sari, is seen kneeling on the platform as people who saved her gather around her.



According to news agency ANI, the mishap happened on Mumbai Central Railway Station's platform 4 on Wednesday. The woman was helped by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and some other bystanders who spotted her in the nick of time. Her identity was not revealed.



The CCTV footage was shared on Twitter by ANI. Watch it here:

#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, along with some other people, saved a woman passenger's life by rescuing her from falling, while she was boarding a train at #Mumbai Central Railway Station's platform number 4 (21.02.18) pic.twitter.com/Kc3lCJ22nI — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

The statistics of train-related accidents are far too high in Mumbai and most end in tragedy. Ten people die on tracks every day on Mumbai's suburban railway system. But there are a few that manage to miraculously cheat death.



In a shocking incident last July, a woman jumped in front of an oncoming train at Mumbai's Ghatkopar station and mysteriously



