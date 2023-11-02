Mumbai Police's 'Poetic' Reply To Woman Who Lost Her 'Sukoon' Is A Hit On The Internet

Mumbai Police is well-known for sharing interactive and funny posts

Mumbai Police is famous for its amusing posts and witty responses to sensitize people about various issues. Their social media posts are always on point when it comes to relaying hard-hitting messages and cracking you up at the same time. This time, they made an X user's day when they responded to their lighthearted complaint in their own unique way.

It all started when a woman named Vedhika Arya, shared her intention to visit the police station due to a lost sense of "sukoon" (peace). She jokingly tweeted, ''Police station ja rahi hun sukoon kho gaya hai mera @MumbaiPolice (I am going to the police station. I have lost my peace).''

Mumbai police took this opportunity to come up with an epic reply and displayed their wordplay prowess. They wittily responded, ''Many of us are in ‘talaash' of ‘sukoon' too Ms Arya! We appreciate your ‘aitbaar' in us and are sure that you will find it in your ‘rooh' - for anything else tangible, you may ‘beshaq' come to us.'' They also added hashtags #EnsuringSukoonForMumbai #MumbaiFirst.

See the tweet here:

Many of us are in ‘talaash' of ‘sukoon' too Ms Arya! We appreciate your ‘aitbaar' in us and are sure that you will find it in your ‘rooh' - for anything else tangible, you may ‘beshaq' come to us #EnsuringSukoonForMumbai#MumbaiFirsthttps://t.co/GkA3sTmf8n — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 31, 2023

Needless to say, the 'filmy' reply won the internet and many appreciated the Mumbai Police's sense of humour. The tweet, shared 2 days back, has since gained over 1.4 lakh views, around 500 likes, and a flurry of reactions from amused users.

One user said, ''Poetic phrases can make simple tweets like “Shayarri” making us go “wah wah, wah wah.''Another commented, ''Impact of Bollywood on Mumbai Police... the reason of doing Umang.''

A third wrote, ''My gosh. What you officials have to go through every day is unbelievable.'' A fourth added, ''Admin of this page is lit.''

''Javed Akhtar come from your own ID,” said another.

Mumbai Police is well-known for sharing interactive and funny posts to get important PSAs across to the public. Mumbai Police made its X debut in December 2015 and has close to 5 million followers.

