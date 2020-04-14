Mumbai Police's Lockdown Lessons Come With Some Rosesh Sarabhai Poetry

Mumbai Police used some Rosesh Sarabhai-inspired poetry in a tweet.

Mumbai Police has found the funniest way to impart some important lessons during the coronavirus pandemic - by using Rosesh Sarabhai's poetry. At a time when many people across the country are re-watching their favourite shows while staying at home during the lockdown, Mumbai Police took Twitter users on a nostalgic trip to the days of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, when the sound of Rosesh's bizarre poetry filled the rooms of Maya Sarabhai's posh South Bombay home.

This morning, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share four pieces of Rosesh Sarabhai-inspired poetry. The shayari delivers some important "Lockdown Lessons" on fighting the coronavirus pandemic - while one couplet urges people to stay in and maintain social distancing, another reminds them to wash hands regularly.

As a bonus, the four pieces of poetry were shared with another hilarious couplet, a gem that reads: "Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam, During the lockdown, please stay at home."

"#LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona," wrote Mumbai Police while sharing the poems.

During the lockdown, please stay at home#LockdownLessons#TakingOnCoronapic.twitter.com/IpNwBzOzQR — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 14, 2020

Mumbai Police's witty tweet has impressed many. Since being shared online, it has collected over 4,700 'likes' and more than 1,300 'retweets'. In the comments section, many praised the department for delivering lockdown lessons in a humorous way and others complimented the writer of the poems.

"Just adore and love your creative team @MumbaiPolice ....you can run this professionally as a separate unit...it's much more competent than many advertising agencies in town...Super!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"Waah waah," another said, while a Twitter user remarked: "This is gold."

Which Rosesh Sarabhai kavita did you enjoy most? Let us know using the comments section.