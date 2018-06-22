Mumbai Police Uses Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak Dialogue To Promote Road Safety

In a tweet shared earlier today, Mumbai Police posted about road safety using a dialogue and still from the film's recently-released trailer. Have you ever wondered just how important it is to follow the traffic signal? Well, allow this tweet to tell you.
Don't underestimate the emotional quotient of traffic signals!! And their e-challan is anyways not too happy with your relationship #TrafficSignalMatterspic.twitter.com/FEEDOVYi6m- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 22, 2018
There you go. Did you ever think about "the emotional quotient of traffic signals" before? Almost everyone's aware about the significance of traffic signals but has anyone ever stopped to think about their feelings? Well, now Mumbai Police has.
Twitter meanwhile seems quite impressed with the tweet.
"Mumbai Police's creativity at its best," says one Twitter user. "Brilliant. Whoever handling your SM handle... hats off," says another.
Hahaha...i don't believe u actually tweeted that pic.twitter.com/gcQjgF9DM3- :)(@Komal_Indian) June 22, 2018
Besides using dialogues from films, Mumbai Police is also in on everything that's going viral. That's probably why they shared a road 'safe-tea' message via 'Chai Pi Lo' Aunty. The handle also tweeted a "Spot the Difference" puzzle in order to raise awareness about ensuring that any unattended bags and/or suspicious objects are reported.
CommentsDhadak, an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release on July 20.
While the message posted by Mumbai Police is commendable, we wonder what Janhvi Kapoor has to say about it.
trending news