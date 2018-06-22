Mumbai Police Uses Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak Dialogue To Promote Road Safety Mumbai Police would like you to consider "the emotional quotient of traffic signals"

Mumbai Police's official Twitter account is the gift that keeps on giving. Back in May, when Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer presented social media with the perfect opportunity to make memes, Mumbai Police hopped on the bandwagon as well. The account posted a message about cyber security using actor Daisy Shah's " Our business is our business ... none of your business" dialogue - that was relentlessly memefied by netizens and eventually by the film's star-cast as well. Now, Mumbai Police has done it again - this time with a dialogue from the upcoming film Dhadak.In a tweet shared earlier today, Mumbai Police posted about road safety using a dialogue and still from the film's recently-released trailer. Have you ever wondered just how important it is to follow the traffic signal? Well, allow this tweet to tell you.There you go. Did you ever think about "the emotional quotient of traffic signals" before? Almost everyone's aware about the significance of traffic signals but has anyone ever stopped to think about their feelings? Well, now Mumbai Police has.Twitter meanwhile seems quite impressed with the tweet."Mumbai Police's creativity at its best," says one Twitter user. "Brilliant. Whoever handling your SM handle... hats off," says another.Besides using dialogues from films, Mumbai Police is also in on everything that's going viral. That's probably why they shared a road 'safe-tea' message via ' Chai Pi Lo ' Aunty. The handle also tweeted a " Spot the Difference " puzzle in order to raise awareness about ensuring that any unattended bags and/or suspicious objects are reported. Dhadak, an adaptation of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release on July 20.While the message posted by Mumbai Police is commendable, we wonder what Janhvi Kapoor has to say about it.