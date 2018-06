Mumbai Police Shares Road 'Safe-Tea' Message Via 'Chai Pi Lo' Aunty

Social media is obsessing over Somvati Mahawar, better known as the 'Chai Pi Lo Aunty'

Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo... to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEApic.twitter.com/MoGTYzK8wU - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018



Dost bolte hai padhai chhod do.



Darji kehta hai kapde silwa lo.



Mere dost ka naam hai dhillo.



Hello frands chai pi lo.#chaipilo#Memes - Sarthak Shiv Raj (@sarthakshivraj) June 13, 2018

4 din ki zindagi hai, Ache se jeelo



Agar piyaas lagi to, hello fraaaaaaanndddssss....chai peelo - Madiha (@Bak_BakQueen) June 2, 2018

When she says "Chai peelo fraands"

instead of "Buddy have some tea" pic.twitter.com/uDMK1L1zDf - Savage (@CutestFunniest) June 8, 2018

When She Says 'Gud Morning Frands Chai Peelo' Instead Of 'Good Morning Baby Have Some Tea' pic.twitter.com/HARmYwZOLe - YASH RICHHARIYA (@GokuMeraDost) June 12, 2018

*Me entering late night in the house* Mom: Hello beta chapal khaalo. #chaipilo - Anshul Kansal (@anshul_kansal_) June 13, 2018

We hope by the time you read this, you've had your evening tea. And if you haven't, well then, friends... in the words of Internet's newest sensation... "chai pi lo!" Those of you who haven't understood this reference, do let us know which rock you've been living under and read on to know what we're talking about. After the " Dancing Uncle " from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh won the Internet with his killer Govinda-inspired dance moves, social media is now obsessing over Somvati Mahawar. Her videos show her offering chai to her viewers while she slurps on her daily cuppa. Confirming her viral and meme-worthy fame, Mumbai Police featured her in their latest tweet.Mumbai Police's lit Twitter account, known for its witty tweets and interesting hashtags for important messages on safety and security, just posted a new tweet. To drive home a message about the importance of helmets, Mumbai Police posted a video of Ms Mahavar. Do keep the volume up for this one.Since being posted some six hours before writing this, the tweet has collected over 3,800 'likes' and more than 1,700 retweets."The Mumbai Police's Twitter department needs a raise," says one Twitter user. "Dear Mumbai police, this is hilarious but you have got a great sense of humour along with showing right path to the youth," says another.Meanwhile, here are some tweets on the Internet-famous #ChaiPiLo Aunty:Mumbai Police often uses popular memes to raise awareness about important issues. The handle used the Race 3 meme based on actor Daisy Shah's "Our business is our business... none of your business" dialogue to share a message about cyber security.Mumbai Police also posted their version of the ' If you don't love me ' meme.Click for more trending news