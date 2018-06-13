Mumbai Police Shares Road 'Safe-Tea' Message Via 'Chai Pi Lo' Aunty

Mumbai Police's lit Twitter account, known for its witty tweets and interesting hashtags for important messages on safety and security, just posted a new tweet. To drive home a message about the importance of helmets, Mumbai Police posted a video of Ms Mahavar. Do keep the volume up for this one.
Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo... to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEApic.twitter.com/MoGTYzK8wU- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018
Since being posted some six hours before writing this, the tweet has collected over 3,800 'likes' and more than 1,700 retweets.
"The Mumbai Police's Twitter department needs a raise," says one Twitter user. "Dear Mumbai police, this is hilarious but you have got a great sense of humour along with showing right path to the youth," says another.
Meanwhile, here are some tweets on the Internet-famous #ChaiPiLo Aunty:
- Sarthak Shiv Raj (@sarthakshivraj) June 13, 2018
Dost bolte hai padhai chhod do.
Darji kehta hai kapde silwa lo.
Mere dost ka naam hai dhillo.
Hello frands chai pi lo.#chaipilo#Memes
4 din ki zindagi hai, Ache se jeelo- Madiha (@Bak_BakQueen) June 2, 2018
Agar piyaas lagi to, hello fraaaaaaanndddssss....chai peelo
#chaipilo#Chai- ANKIT DAS (@ankitdas0304) June 13, 2018
*Presentation in corporate meeting*
Me: hello friendsCommentsAll Clients: chai pilo.... :D
When she says "Chai peelo fraands"- Savage (@CutestFunniest) June 8, 2018
instead of "Buddy have some tea" pic.twitter.com/uDMK1L1zDf
#chaipilopic.twitter.com/NdKZL5dcIg- Hasnaat Khan (@Iamhasnaatkhan) June 13, 2018
When She Says 'Gud Morning Frands Chai Peelo' Instead Of 'Good Morning Baby Have Some Tea' pic.twitter.com/HARmYwZOLe- YASH RICHHARIYA (@GokuMeraDost) June 12, 2018
*Me entering late night in the house* Mom: Hello beta chapal khaalo. #chaipilo- Anshul Kansal (@anshul_kansal_) June 13, 2018
Mumbai Police often uses popular memes to raise awareness about important issues. The handle used the Race 3 meme based on actor Daisy Shah's "Our business is our business... none of your business" dialogue to share a message about cyber security.
Mumbai Police also posted their version of the 'If you don't love me' meme.
