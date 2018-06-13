Mumbai Police Shares Road 'Safe-Tea' Message Via 'Chai Pi Lo' Aunty

Social media is obsessing over Somvati Mahawar, better known as the 'Chai Pi Lo Aunty'

Hello Fraaands! Helmet pehan lo... to have a Safe-Tea at home! #RoadSafeTEApic.twitter.com/MoGTYzK8wU - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 13, 2018



Dost bolte hai padhai chhod do.



Darji kehta hai kapde silwa lo.



Mere dost ka naam hai dhillo.



Hello frands chai pi lo.#chaipilo#Memes - Sarthak Shiv Raj (@sarthakshivraj) June 13, 2018

4 din ki zindagi hai, Ache se jeelo



Agar piyaas lagi to, hello fraaaaaaanndddssss....chai peelo - Madiha (@Bak_BakQueen) June 2, 2018

When she says "Chai peelo fraands"

instead of "Buddy have some tea" pic.twitter.com/uDMK1L1zDf - Savage (@CutestFunniest) June 8, 2018

When She Says 'Gud Morning Frands Chai Peelo' Instead Of 'Good Morning Baby Have Some Tea' pic.twitter.com/HARmYwZOLe - YASH RICHHARIYA (@GokuMeraDost) June 12, 2018

*Me entering late night in the house* Mom: Hello beta chapal khaalo. #chaipilo - Anshul Kansal (@anshul_kansal_) June 13, 2018