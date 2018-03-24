7-Year-Old Cancer Patient Was Cop For A Day, Thanks To Mumbai Police

7-year-old Arpit Mandal got to be a police officer for a day in Mumbai

Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles@MakeAWishIndiapic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018

Mumbai: 7-year-old Arpit Mandal, a cancer patient, was made Police Inspector for a day at Mulund Police Station in a programme by Mulund Police Station and an NGO. pic.twitter.com/kAPsXS0SDJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

Congratulations to Mulund, Mumbai Police for making a 7 yrs old Cancer patient as in charge of police station to fulfil his wishs. We pray and wishes almighty for speedy recovery of the boy. — Sunil Agarwal (@sunilagl17) March 23, 2018

What a noble gesture from Mumbai Police! Kudos to you. I wish n pray someday this boy grows up to be healthy young man and he becomes a police station incharge not for one day but for many years. That is my wish to this young brave boy. God bless him and cure him asap. — Tina (@iyertina) March 23, 2018

Thanks mumbai police...! — Manish patel (@Manishp39966430) March 23, 2018

Kudos to @MumbaiPolice and Congrats to Arpit....Really wish and hope they both will arrest Cancer!!! @MAWIndia — Aditya Khaitan (@AdiKhaitan) March 23, 2018