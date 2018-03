7-Year-Old Cancer Patient Was Cop For A Day, Thanks To Mumbai Police

Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles@MakeAWishIndiapic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018

Mumbai: 7-year-old Arpit Mandal, a cancer patient, was made Police Inspector for a day at Mulund Police Station in a programme by Mulund Police Station and an NGO. pic.twitter.com/kAPsXS0SDJ — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018

Congratulations to Mulund, Mumbai Police for making a 7 yrs old Cancer patient as in charge of police station to fulfil his wishs. We pray and wishes almighty for speedy recovery of the boy. — Sunil Agarwal (@sunilagl17) March 23, 2018

What a noble gesture from Mumbai Police! Kudos to you. I wish n pray someday this boy grows up to be healthy young man and he becomes a police station incharge not for one day but for many years. That is my wish to this young brave boy. God bless him and cure him asap. — Tina (@iyertina) March 23, 2018

Brave hero Arpit mandal..

You are braver than you believe,

Stronger than you seem,

Smarter than you think,

And twice as beautiful as you'd ever imagined.

Thanks mumbai police...! — Manish patel (@Manishp39966430) March 23, 2018

Kudos to @MumbaiPolice and Congrats to Arpit....Really wish and hope they both will arrest Cancer!!! @MAWIndia — Aditya Khaitan (@AdiKhaitan) March 23, 2018

On Thursday, a seven-year-old cancer patient from Mumbai finally fulfilled his wish of becoming a cop. Arpit Mandal was made police inspector for a day at Mumbai's Mulund police station. Heartwarming photos tweeted by Mumbai Police and news agency ANI show the young boy dressed in khaki and flanked by police officers as he sweetly salutes and sits behind a desk - a wide grin on his face."Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day," tweeted Mumbai Police on Friday."A boy whom even cancer could not scare, definitely deserves to be police station incharge," added Mumbai Police on Twitter.News agency ANI tweeted a few more pictures of Arpit dressed up as a police officer.On Twitter, wishes for a speedy recovery for the incredibly brave seven-year-old poured in, as did praise for Mumbai Police. Arpit was made a cop for a day with the help of Mumbai Police and Make-a-Wish India foundation. The NGO helps grant wishes of children battling serious illnesses.In 2015, a five-year-old recovering from blood cancer got to be a police officer for a day at Mumbai's Bhoiwada police station.Click for more trending news