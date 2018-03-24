7-Year-Old Cancer Patient Was Cop For A Day, Thanks To Mumbai Police

"Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day," said Mumbai Police, posting heartwarming pictures on Twitter.

Offbeat | | Updated: March 24, 2018 14:10 IST
7 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7-Year-Old Cancer Patient Was Cop For A Day, Thanks To Mumbai Police

7-year-old Arpit Mandal got to be a police officer for a day in Mumbai

New Delhi:  On Thursday, a seven-year-old cancer patient from Mumbai finally fulfilled his wish of becoming a cop. Arpit Mandal was made police inspector for a day at Mumbai's Mulund police station. Heartwarming photos tweeted by Mumbai Police and news agency ANI show the young boy dressed in khaki and flanked by police officers as he sweetly salutes and sits behind a desk - a wide grin on his face.

"Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day," tweeted Mumbai Police on Friday.
 

"A boy whom even cancer could not scare, definitely deserves to be police station incharge," added Mumbai Police on Twitter.

News agency ANI tweeted a few more pictures of Arpit dressed up as a police officer.
 

On Twitter, wishes for a speedy recovery for the incredibly brave seven-year-old poured in, as did praise for Mumbai Police.
    

Comments
Arpit was made a cop for a day with the help of Mumbai Police and Make-a-Wish India foundation. The NGO helps grant wishes of children battling serious illnesses. 

In 2015, a five-year-old recovering from blood cancer got to be a police officer for a day at Mumbai's Bhoiwada police station.

Click for more trending news


Trending

Mumbai PoliceMake a Wish foundation

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................