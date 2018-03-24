7-Year-Old Cancer Patient Was Cop For A Day, Thanks To Mumbai Police

"Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day," tweeted Mumbai Police on Friday.
Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles@MakeAWishIndiapic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018
"A boy whom even cancer could not scare, definitely deserves to be police station incharge," added Mumbai Police on Twitter.
News agency ANI tweeted a few more pictures of Arpit dressed up as a police officer.
Mumbai: 7-year-old Arpit Mandal, a cancer patient, was made Police Inspector for a day at Mulund Police Station in a programme by Mulund Police Station and an NGO. pic.twitter.com/kAPsXS0SDJ— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2018
On Twitter, wishes for a speedy recovery for the incredibly brave seven-year-old poured in, as did praise for Mumbai Police.
Congratulations to Mulund, Mumbai Police for making a 7 yrs old Cancer patient as in charge of police station to fulfil his wishs. We pray and wishes almighty for speedy recovery of the boy.— Sunil Agarwal (@sunilagl17) March 23, 2018
What a noble gesture from Mumbai Police! Kudos to you. I wish n pray someday this boy grows up to be healthy young man and he becomes a police station incharge not for one day but for many years. That is my wish to this young brave boy. God bless him and cure him asap.— Tina (@iyertina) March 23, 2018
Brave hero Arpit mandal..— Manish patel (@Manishp39966430) March 23, 2018
You are braver than you believe,
Stronger than you seem,
Smarter than you think,
And twice as beautiful as you'd ever imagined.
Thanks mumbai police...!
Kudos to @MumbaiPolice and Congrats to Arpit....Really wish and hope they both will arrest Cancer!!! @MAWIndia— Aditya Khaitan (@AdiKhaitan) March 23, 2018
In 2015, a five-year-old recovering from blood cancer got to be a police officer for a day at Mumbai's Bhoiwada police station.
