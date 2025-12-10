Cruise Ship Employee From Mumbai Buys Car Worth Rs 10 Lakh Using Only Tips: "Salary Is For Savings"

An Indian man working as a butler on an Italian cruise ship has claimed he bought a Rs 10 lakh car using only the cash tips he received from European and American guests. Pravin Joshilkar from Matheran, Maharashtra, who also works as a content creator documenting his life on a cruise ship, shared his accomplishment on Instagram with a photo of himself posing beside his new car. He explained his financial strategy, saying that his "salary is for future savings" and that the tips cover his living expenses and purchases. He also expressed gratitude to the guests for their generous tips.

"When you work on a cruise ship you can buy everything with TIPS....SALARY is for future savings bro," he captioned the picture on Instagram.

See the post here:

His post went viral, inspiring many social media users who congratulated him and inquired about career opportunities in the cruise industry. One user wrote, "Congratulations bro, keep going."

Another commented, "I want to apply for Cruiseship Job."

Notably, Joshilkar is a graduate of the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology, and Applied Nutrition in Mumbai. He resides in Matheran, Maharashtra. By day, he works as a butler at an Italian cruise company, and by night, he creates content about his experiences on the cruise ship.

Tipping Culture

Tipping is the act of voluntarily giving extra money to service workers, usually as a reward for good service. It's most commonly seen in restaurants, cafes, salons, hotels, and among taxi drivers and tour guides. While the concept is widespread, tipping practices vary greatly across countries and cultures.

In the United States, tipping is deeply embedded in service culture. Workers in restaurants, bars, and hospitality often rely on tips to supplement low base wages. It's customary to tip 15-20% of the bill in restaurants. In the United Kingdom, tipping is more restrained. A 10-12.5% service charge may be added to restaurant bills, especially in cities, and additional tips are optional.

Across European countries, tipping norms vary. In France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, service charges are often included, but small tips are appreciated. In Scandinavian countries, tipping is minimal, as service workers are paid higher wages. Overall, tipping reflects cultural expectations around service and gratitude, generous in some places, modest or rare in others.