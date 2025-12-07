"In India You Beg, Abroad You Just Inform": Man In Singapore On Work Culture Shift

An Indian man working in Singapore has sparked a viral online debate after posting a video contrasting the work cultures of the two countries, specifically regarding leave policies. In his Instagram video, Aman highlighted several key differences he experienced after moving to Singapore. He shared that in India, employees often have to "beg" for leave, inventing excuses like family emergencies, whereas in Singapore, he simply informs his employer about his leave.

He described maintaining a clear boundary after 6 pm in Singapore, where his phone is his own, not his boss's, with "no calls, no guilt, just life". Aman suggested that in India, sitting in the office past 8 pm is often seen as "hard work," while abroad, it is viewed as being "exploited". He noted that employees should not have to justify their time off in a healthy work culture.

" The biggest mindset shift I had moving to Singapore. Stop justifying your time off. In toxic cultures, you feel the need to explain why you aren't working. You over-share details hoping for sympathy approvals. In a growth culture, you simply Notify. "Sir, can I please take leave for X reason?" "I will be OOO from Monday to Wednesday." Be a professional who manages time, not a child asking for recess. Do you still feel scared to send that OOO email?", he captioned the video.

Aman's post resonated widely online and sparked a relatable discussion about Indian work culture. Many social media users commented that Western workplaces operate on a "high-trust" model, while Indian workplaces often focus on an employee's constant availability.

One user wrote, "As an Indian I completely relate with Indian toxic work culture."

Another commented, "This is so cool."

Earlier, another Instagram post by an Indian software engineer in Germany, ignited a massive online discussion, starkly contrasting the demanding, often unsustainable work culture in India's technology sector with the employee-centric environment he now experiences abroad.

He confessed that at the start of his career, the very concept of "work-life balance" was completely foreign. "This all changed after I moved to Germany, I saw a better culture at the workplace and I cannot even start to praise the numerous good things," he stated.