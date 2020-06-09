Mumbai Guitarist's Impromptu Gig With Parrots Charms The Internet

Jatin Talukdar was filmed performing for two birds on his window.

A Mumbai-based musician is winning hearts with his latest video which shows him playing the guitar for two visiting parrots on his windowsill. Jatin Talukdar says that the birds had been visiting his home for about a week when, on Saturday, they sat down to watch him perform.

"I've always wanted to play an unplugged acoustic set, and I managed to play one with two special guests who came to watch me perform!" he wrote on Facebook while sharing the video of the impromptu gig, which also saw the birds chiming in. The video shows Mr Talukdar strumming on his guitar while the parrots watched curiously and 'sang' along with the music.

"Today morning, I was randomly strumming a few chords and these guys surprised me with their visit!" wrote Mr Talukdar while sharing the video which shows the birds perched on his window. "I continued playing, as it really caught their attention!" he said, adding that it felt like a "real gig experience".

He said that he even came up with names for the birds, calling them Jim and Kairi.

This music concert with Jim and Kairi is a must-watch. Take a look:

Since being shared on Facebook Saturday, the video has gone viral with over 93,000 views and a ton of impressed comments.

"That parrot is legit jamming with you! At one point, she/he turns to the partner and says 'this guys good,eh?'" wrote one person in the comments section.

"This is beautiful," said another, while a third added, "You just won at life".

Mr Talukdar also took to the comments section to add that he offered peanuts to the birds after their jamming session, but they declined the treat and flew away.

"It's very hard for me to express how it felt when Jim came close to the sound hole and started

to jam along, as though he wanted add a few of his parts too!" he said. "I never imagined wild parrots would get so comfortable, and share such a deep connection."