Mumbai Cop Grooving To Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma's 'Dum Dum' Song Wows Internet

Mr Kamble enjoys a following of over 141K on Instagram.

Mumbai Police's Dancing Cop, Amol Kamble, never fails to entertain the audience with his style and skills. The cop has won the hearts of people with his dancing skills several times and has also become a social media sensation. Now, Mr Kamble has shared yet another dance video that captures him grooving to a Bollywood song along with dancer Harsh Kumar.

"@harshkumarofficiall sir it was my wish and you fulfilled it. Thank you so much sir," the Mumbai cop wrote in the caption of his post.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, both Mr Kamble and Mr Kumar, dressed in t-shirts and trousers, are seen dancing to Benny Dayal and Himani Kapoor's 'Dum Dum' song. The song was part of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's movie 'Band Baaja Baaraat'.

Mr Kamble shared the video a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 63,000 likes and over 749,000 views. In the comment section, while some users called the clip the "sweetest thing on the internet," others called it simply amazing.

Viral Video | Group Of Men Perform Garba Under Northern Lights In Alaska

"Sir, you made me feel that age is just a number. The kind of enthusiasm you have gives inspiration to many people out there. God bless you," wrote one user. "After this the DUMDUM is no more a wave. It's a freaking tsunamiiiiii," said another.

A third user commented, "Best thing on internet," while a fourth expressed, "wow what a energy what a talent very nice sir.."

Meanwhile, Mr Kamble often brings new ways to entertain his followers. He enjoys a following of over 141K on Instagram. According to PTI, for Mr Kamble, a resident of Mahim who joined the police force in 2004, dancing has been a passion and he has been performing since he was a child.

Mr Kamble has also shaken a leg with Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan during a police event.