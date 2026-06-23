Mumbai Airport Responds After Viral Clip Shows Rope Tied To Pen Refill

A travel blogger was left amused after spotting a pen refill tied with a rope at a form-filling counter at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. In a now-viral Instagram video titled, "Z plus security for this pen. International Mumbai Airport," content creator Deepak Samal questioned the need for the elaborate rope arrangement for a pen refill that may not leave a good impression on an international traveller visiting India for the first time.

"This is Mumbai's international airport, and you need to fill out a form if you are coming to India. But the most interesting part is that there is a lot of security here for this," Samal can be heard saying in the clip.

Samal pointed out the airport's failure to provide basic stationery, noting that he had to leave his own pen behind for other travellers to use.

"This is such a big airport and they do not have a pen. Anyway, to preserve their dignity, I am leaving this pen here, so that if an international traveller comes here to fill in a form, they can use it," he said.

Samal said the issue was not the pen but the little details that authorities often fail to address, that leave a big mark. "It's not just a pen, it's India's image. Every international traveller notices the little things. Airports are often a visitor's first impression of a country, and small details reflect our standards, hospitality, and attention to service. A world-class nation is built on world-class basics," he captioned the post.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

Responding to the post on X, Mumbai Airport wrote, "Dear Guest, thank you for bringing this to our attention. The item has been removed, and appropriate corrective measures have been taken to ensure such instances do not recur. We appreciate your feedback as it helps us maintain the highest standards of service and presentation."

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.5 lakh views and hundreds of comments, as a section of social media users urged authorities to step up and care for the basics, while others said it was the norm worldwide.

"You can build infrastructure, but how would you build the right mindset," said one user, while another added: "Just a quick point, I live in Australia and we have to fill out a customs form. There is never a pen and you are expected to bring out your own or ask someone. So, even keeping a pen refill is a good calls which should be appreciated."

Pens are tied like this in other countries too. Main purpose is that it doesn't fall here and there or someone by mistake doesn't take it along in a hurry. And some countries don't even have this facility. Not everything is to protect from thieves. Some literally have a purpose."

A fourth said: "bro, the issue is not the airport's budget, it is the public who would happily pocket a Rs 5 pen if given the opportunity."