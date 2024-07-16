Muharram 2024: Know Date, History, Significance And Rituals

The word Muharram stands for forbidden and sinful.

Muharram - also known as Muharram-ul-Haram - is the first month in the Hijri calendar that marks the beginning of the new year for the Muslim community. It is considered the second holiest month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. It is the month of mourning for the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. On Muharram, mourners offer prayers at mosques and take out processions grieving the death of the Prophet's grandson. Muslims in many parts of the world observe the mourning during Muharram with blood donation as well.

Muharram 2024: Date

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, therefore, the dates of Muharram vary every year in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Muharram started on July 7, and the ten-day mourning period will end on July 17.

During Muharram, Shiite Muslims, around the world, mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and the son of Hazrat Ali. The ten days culminate in Ashura when the community takes part in mourning marches.

Many Shiite Muslims participate in processions on the day of Ashura and some engage in self-flagellation to recreate the suffering experienced by Imam Hussain. Faithful also chant Ya Ali and Ya Hussain in the processions. Meanwhile, Sunni Muslims observe the day by fasting and offering prayers.

Muharram 2024: History

Muharram holds historical importance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims, as it commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain and his son. Prophet Muhammad's grandson was killed in the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, after being tortured by the army of Yazid I.

Therefore, the Shia community mourn his death by participating in the procession on the day of Ashura, wherein a few indulge in self-flagellation to recreate the suffering experienced by Imam Hussain. People also carry tazias, which are basically miniature replicas of the tomb of Imam Hussain. Tazias are created using bamboo or wood and then decorated with colourful paper and fabrics.

Muharram 2024: Significance

The word Muharram stands for forbidden and sinful, which basically prohibits the community from participating in any kind of warfare. The period is extremely significant for the Muslim community as it is considered as the day of sorrow and remembrance of the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

Sunni community mark the day by fasting during day hours on the ninth and 10th or the 10th and 11th day of the month. Muslims also gather at mosques for specific prayer meetings. Additionally, wearing black or green clothing is considered part of the mourning process.

Muharram 2024: How is it observed?

Muharram, one of the four sacred months, is observed with great reverence by Muslims across the world. Even though many countries declare a public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic calendar, no celebrations are held anywhere. The biggest misconception about the month of Muharram is that many believe it to be a month of celebration when it's exactly the opposite. The month is of particular importance to the Shia Muslims, a sect of Islam other than Sunnis.

It is typically commemorated with low-key religious events. Many Muslims observe partial fasting as part of the mourning. Muslims belonging to the Shia sect usually wear black clothes on Muharram. The customs also include storytelling, sobbing and chest-thumping, street processions, and reenactments of the Battle of Karbala.