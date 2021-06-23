In Pics: MS Dhoni's Himachal Vacation With Sakshi And Ziva

MS Dhoni with his daughter, five-year-old Ziva.

MS Dhoni is currently enjoying some well-deserved rest and relaxation time with his family in Himachal Pradesh. The former India captain is on a trip to the hills with his wife Sakshi and their five-year-old daughter, Ziva. Although MS Dhoni is largely a social media recluse and doesn't post too often on Instagram, a few pictures from their stunning vacation home in Ratnari have surfaced on the photo-sharing platform, much to the delight of fans.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni has been sharing glimpses of their family holiday on Instagram. Last night, she posted a pic with daughter Ziva. The pic shows the mother and daughter in their vacation home with a stunning backdrop of the hills.

The official Instagram account of Ziva Singh Dhoni, which is managed by her parents, also shares a series of photographs last night. In one of them, the five-year-old can be seen with dad MS Dhoni. While Ziva wears a white dress with an elaborate pink headband, her father can be seen sporting a moustache - a new look for him.

The Instagram account had earlier shared a pic of MS Dhoni with his daughter that had sent fans into a tizzy over the cricketer's new look.

On Tuesday, Sakshi had also posted videos from inside their gorgeous vacation rental. "Home for a few days," read the caption on the first video.

In the second, the camera pans to show viewers the scenic landscape and someone (Dhoni, perhaps?) can be seen cycling. In the comments section, Sakshi Dhoni revealed that their vacation home is in Ratnari, which is close to Shimla.

Here is a look at some other vacation pics and videos:

"Same love for the mountains ! #lifeinthehills," Sakshi, who is from Dehradun, captioned this pic with daughter Ziva.

MS Dhoni had led Chennai Super Kings to second place in the points table when IPL 2021 was halted due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The tournament will completed in the United Arab Emirates between September-October.