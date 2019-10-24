MS Dhoni And Daughter Ziva Clean His New Car Together In Sweet Video

MS Dhoni shared a sweet video which shows him with daughter Ziva.

It seems like Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva has inherited his love for cars - either that, or the father-daughter duo is getting some pre-Diwali cleaning done. Former India captain MS Dhoni, who recently added a Nissan Jonga to his already impressive collection of cars and bikes, shared an adorable video which shows him cleaning the vehicle with his daughter. In the video, which was posted to Instagram this evening, Dhoni, along with his 4-year-old daughter, is seen washing the new car carefully.

With pants rolled up and washcloths in hand, they both seem intent on the job.

"A little help always goes a long way specially when you realise it's a big vehicle," wrote MS Dhoni while sharing the sweet video on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

The video has been viewed over 7 lakh times in less than an hour. It has also collected thousands of comments from Dhoni's fans.

While most people responded with emojis, one asked, "Can I come to help too please?"

"Just pre Diwali things," said another, while a third added, "Simplicity at its best."

News of MS Dhoni adding a Nissan Jonga to his collection had generated massive interest a couple of days ago when he was spotted driving it around Ranchi, his hometown. The Jonga was a vehicle designed to be used by the Indian Army and was later discontinued. The Jonga that Dhoni now owns is believed to be a rare unit that is still in working order.

What do you think of Dhoni's video? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.