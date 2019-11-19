MP Mimi Chakraborty's Parliament Pic With Mother Earns Praise On Twitter

MP Mimi Chakraborty with her mother, Tapashi Chakraborty.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty arrived for the first day of winter session of parliament on Monday with her mother, Tapashi Chakraborty. The first-time parliamentarian took to Twitter to share a photograph with her mother, which was widely praised online.

"1st day of parliament session with mommy," Mimi Chakraborty, 30, captioned the picture, which shows them smiling for the camera. While Mimi Chakraborty is dressed in a navy blue kurta, her mother is seen wearing pink.

1st day of parliament session with mommy pic.twitter.com/qOCS6YOVft — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) November 18, 2019

The picture became an instant hit on Twitter, where many praised it as "nice" and "lovely". It has collected over 3,000 'likes' since being shared online one day ago.

Very Nice..???? — NIKUNJ TANK (@Nikunjtank1000) November 18, 2019

MP's ho to aise.. vote karne ka Mann aata h.. ???? https://t.co/lX7KvvdjPn — Dr.Vikram ???? (@Vikramyaragatti) November 18, 2019

Wow what an amazing picture. Proud parent. — SAMIK Kusari (@Sami_Hirock) November 18, 2019

A number of Twitter users also commented on the picture to wish Ms Chakraborty good luck.

Good luck ???? — Subir Dutta (@SubirDu88644358) November 19, 2019

Mimi Chakraborty is an MP from Jadavpur and a popular actress in West Bengal. In May, she and her party colleague, Nusrat Jahan, were trolled online for their choice of clothes in parliament. In September, they featured together in a dance tribute for Goddess Durga in a video that went viral.

The winter session of parliament which began yesterday will continue till December 13.

