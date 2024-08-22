'Venomous Men Masking Themselves': Ex MP Mimi Chakraborty Gets Rape Threat

Actor Mimi Chakraborty served as Jadavpur MP from 2019 to 2024

Actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has said she is receiving death threats in the aftermath of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

With screenshots of the some of the offensive remarks targeting her, Ms Chakraborty has said in a post on X, "And we are demanding justice for women right ???? These are just few of them. Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women. What upbringing and education permits this????"

AND WE ARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FOR WOMEN RIGHT????

These are just few of them.

Where rape threats has been normalised by venomous men masking themselves in the crowd saying they stand by women.What upbringing nd education permits this????@DCCyberKPpic.twitter.com/lsU1dUOuIs — Mimi chakraborty (@mimichakraborty) August 20, 2024

She has tagged a senior officer of the cyber crime wing of Kolkata Police, seeking action in the matter.

A popular actor, Ms Chakraborty served as Trinamool MP from Jadavpur from 2019 to 2024. Ahead of the general election this year, she stepped down as MP, saying that she doesn't want to be in politics. "It is very easy to malign a person when he or she comes from a film background, saying that he or she does not work," she said, adding, "I won't say I regret coming into politics. It has given me a lot... My agenda is not to embarrass my party but I will not compromise with my mental peace."

This time, the Trinamool chose Saayoni Ghosh, also an actor, for the Jadavpur seat and she won the election to enter Lok Sabha.

Ms Chakraborty's post comes at a time when Kolkata is witnessing massive protests over the doctor's rape-murder, demanding justice in the case. Doctors across the country have been on strike and sought safe working conditions.

Amid the protests, several celebrities have been trolled for their remarks or for their silence.