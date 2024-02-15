Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As Trinamool MP: "Differences With Local Leaders"

Actor and MP Mimi Chakraborty has offered to step down and submitted her resignation to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, but it has not been accepted yet. The MP from Jadavpur says she has differences with the local Trinamool leadership. She has said that the Chief Minister assured her that she will take care of the issues.

"I had a dream for Jadavpur, but I faced a lot of hurdles. It is very easy to malign a person when he or she comes from a film background, saying that he or she does not work," she said.

"I don't understand the nitty-gritty of politics. When I reached out to people, I think it might not have gone down well with a lot of people or may be some of them," the actor MP added.

A popular filmstar in Bengal, she was elected from Jadavpur in 2019 on a Trinamool Congress ticket. She had defeated political heavyweights - the BJP's Anupam Hazra and the CPM's Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya.

Ms Chakraborty's move comes at a time when another actor MP from Bengal, Nusrat Jahan, is drawing fire over her silence on the allegations of sexual harassment against Trinamool leaders in Sandeshkhali.

The BJP has targeted the Basirhat MP over photos of her Valentine's Day celebration with partner and actor Yash Dasgupta. "Priorities matter: In Sandeshkhali, women are protesting for their respect. Meanwhile, the TMC MP of Basirhat is celebrating Valentine's Day," the Bengal BJP said in a post on X.

Earlier, both actors have faced criticism for low attendance in Parliament.