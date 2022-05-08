Mother's Day 2022: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal Wishes His Mother, Calls Himself 'Luckiest Son In The World'

Since shared, the post has garnered hundreds of likes and comments.

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal wished his “maaji” in the most adorable manner. Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Agarwal's daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, shared a video of the “beautiful moment” between her father and grandmom. “No matter the age, the bond between a child and a mother is always special,” Ms Hebbar wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below:

In the video, Mr Agarwal can be seen speaking to his mother via video call. He wished his “maaji” a very happy Mother's day and asked for her blessings. To this, Mr Agarwal's mom replied saying: “Maa ka toh humesha he ashirwad hai”.

Further, the duo recalled how they used to sing bhajans together when Mr Agarwal was younger. The pair then went on to sing two-three lines and in the end, the video ended with Mr Agarwal smiling and saying "wah".

In a separate LinkedIn post, Mr Agarwal even reshared the clip. He wrote, “From feeding my belly with the most delicious ghee shakkar rotis, to helping me succeed in my goals - I owe it all to you, Maaji.” The Vedanta Chairman called himself the “luckiest son in the world” and thanked his daughter for capturing the moment.

Since shared, the post has garnered hundreds of likes and comments. While one user wrote, “mother-child bond never fails to inspire,” another wrote, “very nice gesture”. “Very nice clip actually. You caught the very essence of the relationship,” said third.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that every year on the second Sunday in May, Mother's Day is celebrated across the globe. The day is commemorated to honour the existence of mothers and their significance in people's lives. Many people use Mother's Day to strengthen their relationship with their moms; many people give their mothers gifts; many people strive to do something special with their mothers, such as preparing a cake or going on movie outings.

