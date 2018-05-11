Mother's Day: Padma Lakshmi's Throwback Pic Is A Tribute To Every Multitasking Mum

"Love this! It never ends for working moms! Thank you for sharing!" writes one Twitter user.

Padma Lakshmi's post comes just ahead of Mother's Day.

Model, author, actor, television host and mother to an eight-year-old - Padma Lakshmi plays all her roles with elan, and her throwback picture just proves it. The Throwback Thursday picture shows the television host breastfeeding her daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell while getting ready on the sets of Top Chef. Posted just in time for Mother's Day, she uses it to thank all the people who support working mothers.

"Multi-tasking: level 100. Cheers to all of the people helping working mothers get it done! Special thanks to my crew past and present on @bravotopchef for your love & support #tbt #breastfeeding #mothersday" she captioned the picture on Instagram.
 


Since being shared online just 15 hours ago, the picture has already collected over 15,000 'likes' on Instagram and over 1,200 on Twitter, as well as dozens of appreciative comments praising her for being a multitasking mum.

"Love this photo because it depicts REAL mothering! #keepingitreal Happy Mother's Day," writes one user on Instagram. "This is the epitome of the word "mom." I just love it!" says another.
 
Padma Lakshmi, 47, shares custody of her eight-year-old daughter with Adam Dell, brother of computer founder Michael Dell.  She often shares photographs with her daughter on social media.
 
 

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on

 

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi) on


Her Mother's Day post comes just two days before Mother's Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother's Day will fall on May 13.

Want to make your mom smile? Here are some Mother's Day quotes you should share with her.

