Mother's Day: 15 Inspirational Quotes To Share With Your Mom To Make Her Feel Special

We've listed 15 inspirational Mother's Day quotes. Share them with your mother this Sunday:
1) "In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe." - NK Jemisin in 'The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms'
2) "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." - Agatha Christie
3) "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." - Stevie Wonder
4) "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Jewish proverb
5) "Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." - Oprah Winfrey
6) "Children are the anchors of a mother's life." - Sophocles
7) "Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." - Unknown
8) "Mothers can forgive anything! Tell me all, and be sure that I will never let you go, though the whole world should turn from you." - Louisa May Alcott in 'Jo's Boys'
9) "I will look after you and I will look after anybody you say needs to be looked after, any way you say. I am here. I brought my whole self to you. I am your mother." - Maya Angelou
10) "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln
11) "But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins." - Mitch Albom
12) "I always wondered why god was supposed to be a father," she whispers. Fathers always want you to measure up to something. Mothers are the ones who love you unconditionally, don't you think?" - Jodi Picoult
13) "A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin." - Amy Tan, The Bonesetter's Daughter
14) "A mother is like nature, she appreciates her child's every mood." - Dr Debasish Mridha
15) "The mother of an adult child sees her work completed and undone at the same time.' If this holds true, I may have to withstand not only rage, but also my undoing. Can one prepare for one's undoing? How has my mother withstood mine? Why do I continue to undo her, when what I want to express above all else is that I lover her very much?" - Maggie Nelson, The Argonauts
Mother's Day this year falls on May 13, 2018. Happy Mother's Day!
