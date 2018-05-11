Mother's Day: 15 Inspirational Quotes To Share With Your Mom To Make Her Feel Special Mother's Day 2018: Dedicate these meaningful quotes to your mom to let her know that she is the best.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mother's Day this year falls on May 13, 2018. Happy Mother's Day! New Delhi: Mother's Day, celebrated every second Sunday of May, is a day dedicated to the most selfless beings in our lives - our moms. Though even 365 days of the year would not suffice to revere our dearest mothers, it's great to have one day dedicated entirely to them. For all the selfless love and care your mom showered upon you, Mother's Day is the occasion to make her feel special and give her a break from mommy duties. Cancel all your appointments and block the day for your mom. Although your mother would love to have you around for the entire day, a special gift for mommy dearest would be a nice touch too. A spa date, a handmade card, a shopping outing or a special meal - there are ideas galore to make Mother's Day special for the person who had your back always. And if you want to say it with words, these inspiring quotes about mothers will be perfect to share as messages.



We've listed 15 inspirational Mother's Day quotes. Share them with your mother this Sunday:



1) "In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe." - NK Jemisin in 'The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms'



2) "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." - Agatha Christie

Happy Mother's Day: Dedicate this quote to your mom



4) "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Jewish proverb



5) "Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." - Oprah Winfrey

Happy Mother's Day: A heartfelt quote for your dearest mother



7) "Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." - Unknown



8) "Mothers can forgive anything! Tell me all, and be sure that I will never let you go, though the whole world should turn from you." - Louisa May Alcott in 'Jo's Boys' Happy Mother's Day: Dedicate this quote to your mom



10) "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln



11) "But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins." - Mitch Albom

Happy Mother's Day: Express your love with these beautiful words



13) "A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin." - Amy Tan, The Bonesetter's Daughter



14) "A mother is like nature, she appreciates her child's every mood." - Dr Debasish Mridha

Happy Mother's Day: A heartfelt quote for your dearest mother



Mother's Day this year falls on May 13, 2018. Happy Mother's Day!



Read here:



Click for more





Mother's Day, celebrated every second Sunday of May, is a day dedicated to the most selfless beings in our lives - our moms. Though even 365 days of the year would not suffice to revere our dearest mothers, it's great to have one day dedicated entirely to them. For all the selfless love and care your mom showered upon you, Mother's Day is the occasion to make her feel special and give her a break from mommy duties. Cancel all your appointments and block the day for your mom. Although your mother would love to have you around for the entire day, a special gift for mommy dearest would be a nice touch too. A spa date, a handmade card, a shopping outing or a special meal - there are ideas galore to make Mother's Day special for the person who had your back always. And if you want to say it with words, these inspiring quotes about mothers will be perfect to share as messages.1) "In a child's eyes, a mother is a goddess. She can be glorious or terrible, benevolent or filled with wrath, but she commands love either way. I am convinced that this is the greatest power in the universe." - NK Jemisin in 'The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms'2) "A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dates all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." - Agatha Christie3) "Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love." - Stevie Wonder4) "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Jewish proverb5) "Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." - Oprah Winfrey6) "Children are the anchors of a mother's life." - Sophocles7) "Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever." - Unknown8) "Mothers can forgive anything! Tell me all, and be sure that I will never let you go, though the whole world should turn from you." - Louisa May Alcott in 'Jo's Boys'9) "I will look after you and I will look after anybody you say needs to be looked after, any way you say. I am here. I brought my whole self to you. I am your mother." - Maya Angelou10) "All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln11) "But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins." - Mitch Albom12) "I always wondered why god was supposed to be a father," she whispers. Fathers always want you to measure up to something. Mothers are the ones who love you unconditionally, don't you think?" - Jodi Picoult13) "A mother is always the beginning. She is how things begin." - Amy Tan, The Bonesetter's Daughter14) "A mother is like nature, she appreciates her child's every mood." - Dr Debasish Mridha15) "The mother of an adult child sees her work completed and undone at the same time.' If this holds true, I may have to withstand not only rage, but also my undoing. Can one prepare for one's undoing? How has my mother withstood mine? Why do I continue to undo her, when what I want to express above all else is that I lover her very much?" - Maggie Nelson, The Argonauts Mother's Day this year falls on May 13, 2018. Happy Mother's Day!Read here: 8 interesting facts about Mother's Day Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter