Google Doodle Celebrates Mother's Day With A Dinosaur Doodle

The Google Doodle shows a mother dinosaur and a baby dinosaur walking side by side. It depicts how a mother is always there for the child, guiding and devoting all her life for the well-being of the child. There are few people, if anyone, who know you better than your mom.
Motherhood is a powerful unifying force, something the founders of Mother's Day certainly recognized.
CommentsThe day actually has origins beyond flowers and a brunch - which are much more radical than a Archies card can embody. The holiday's creation is generally attributed to a woman named Anna Jarvis, who campaigned through many letters and moving speeches to make it an officially recognized day. Jarvis believed that a mother is person "who has done more for you than anyone in the world".
The holiday was first celebrated in 1908, when Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. The second Sunday in May was then proclaimed as a "a public expression of our love and reverence for the mothers of our country" by Woodrow Wilson.