Google Doodle Celebrates Mother's Day, Lets You Design Digital Card For Mom

The interactive doodle helps you create your own digital card and send it to your mother.

Today's Google Doodle is dedicated to all mothers as it celebrates Mother's Day across the globe. Each year Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

"Mother, dearest mother, without where would I be...", the very thought of your mother enlightens your face. Mothers ensure that their child is safe and happy and always encourages them to excel in all spheres. And nobody knows you better than your mom.

Google this year marks the special day by encouraging us to send wishes to mothers anywhere around the world. The interactive doodle helps you create your own digital card and send it to your mother from your computer.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, all of us have been stuck at home on account of lockdown and most of us who have not been able to purchase or make a card, Google will help you make one for your mom.

Today's Google Doodle reads, "Happy Mothers Day! Craft and Send Art From Your Heart in Today's Google Doodle". On clicking the doddle, which shows Google letters in craft setting, you enter a small window with set of design options, for creating a card. You can opt for the designs and place them on the empty card.

The different craft icons available include heart, flowers, animals, appliques. In case of change in ideas, you can click the undo button on the left of the icon bar and go back to designing. Once the card is complete, click on "Send" option and you can share it with your mother via email or share it on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter. So tell your mother what she means to you.

Mother's Day began in the United States, at the initiative of Anna Jarvis in the early 20th century. Happy Mother's Day 2020 to all the super moms in the world!