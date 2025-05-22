Advertisement

Kraken To Allow Trading In Apple, Tesla, Nvidia Shares As Digital Tokens: Report

The move will allow non-US customers to trade shares of these and other high-profile companies in the form of tokens, the report said, citing a company statement.

The tokenized versions of the stocks would trade 24x7 on Kraken. (Representational)

Crypto exchange Kraken plans to launch tokenized versions of more than 50 stocks and exchange-traded funds, including shares of Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Tokenization refers to the process of issuing digital representations of publicly-traded securities.

Instead of holding the securities directly, investors hold tokens that represents ownership of the securities.

The tokenized versions of the stocks would trade 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on Kraken, the report added.

Kraken did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

