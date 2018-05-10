Mother's Day 2018: 8 Interesting Facts About Mother's Day Mother's Day 2018: We've compiled 8 interesting facts about the day celebrating the most important woman in your life: your mom. Happy Mother's Day!

In our opinion, one day simply isn't enough to thank our mothers for all that they do for us. But, that being said, it is great to have a day to go all out and make your mom feel special. So, go ahead and book her a spa day if you think it will make her happy or send her a bouquet of her favourite flowers. Perhaps you can make her a delicious home-cooked meal or surprise her with a new saree to add to her collection. Either way, don't forget to tell her just how much you love and appreciate her. And try and remember to do that for the other 364 days of the year. Trust us, that's all your mommy really wants! If you've ever wondered just how and why we began celebrating Mother's Day, read on. We've compiled a list of eight interesting and perhaps surprising facts about Mother's Day.1) American activist Anna Jarvis is credited with founding Mother's Day in the United States and she is responsible for the modern-day Mother's Day celebrations as we know it. Though she never had children of her own, Ms Jarvis reportedly wanted to ensure her own mother's wish for a day just for moms. She campaigned for years to help make the day a reality.2) The first Mother's Day is believed to have been celebrated in 1908 in the American states of West Virginia and Philadelphia.3) On May 9, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a law designating the second Sunday each May as Mother's Day in the United States.4) Though Mother's Day is celebrated in United States, India and a number of countries on the second Sunday of May each year, the United Kingdom celebrates Mother's Day on March 6.5) In the UK and some parts of Europe, the fourth Sunday of Lent is often celebrated as Mothering Day . In France, mothers are celebrated on the last Sunday of May.6) Mother's Day is one of the most profitable holidays in the United States. This year, people are expected to spend a near-record of $23.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation on greeting cards, flowers, dinners, clothing or jewellery.7) Here's a fun fact for all you grammar nerds: Mother's Day was initially intended to be a day to honour and celebrate mothers individually and not collectively. That is why the apostrophe is before the "s" - making "Mother's" singular possessive instead of plural possessive. 8) Anna Jarvis, the woman who came up with Mother's Day as we know it, eventually came to "hate" how commercialised it became . She eventually opposed what she called a "Hallmark holiday."This year, Mother's Day falls on May 13, 2018. What are you doing to honour and celebrate your mother this year? Let us know in the comments section. Happy Mother's Day!Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter