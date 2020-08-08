Monkey's Delight At Receiving A Gift Amuses Twitter. Video Is Viral

George the monkey unboxes a water bottle in this viral video.

Drop everything and watch this monkey unwrap his gift - because this viral video has left thousands of people in stitches, and chances are it will bring a smile to your face too. On Thursday, a company called The Coldest Water shared a video of a monkey named George unwrapping one of their products - a thermos.

Titled "Curious George unboxing a water bottle", the video spread like fire to other social media platforms from YouTube.

In the clip, the monkey receives a box and unwraps it excitedly. On finding a water bottle inside, he looks up at the camera and appears to grin in delight before proceeding to open it and sniff inside. Not only this, George even closes the bottle after examining it thoroughly - an action that delighted viewers on social media. After reviewing the product to his satisfaction, the monkey begins 'reading' the manual that came along with it - again an action that left viewers in splits.

The video was shared on Twitter by American basketball player Rex Chapman, who wrote: "George got a new thermos. Reads the instructions and all..."

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the video has collected over a million views and a hundreds of amused comments.

That second look at the instruction manual gets me. — Tim⚡️ (@tim_username) August 6, 2020

This is the most adorable thing I've seen all week! — The Revolution Will Not Be Tweeted (@SilverSmithMama) August 7, 2020

I'm not a fan of him being a pet but, dammit, that smile when he opens the box ???? — Phins (@PhinsMSP) August 7, 2020

