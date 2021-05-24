Monica Lewinsky's Reply To 'High-Risk, Low-Reward' Question Is Viral

Monica Lewinsky, 47, reemerged into public eye a few years ago. (Reuters Image)

Monica Lewinsky responded Friday to a tweet asking "what's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?" The former White House intern responded with a single emoji that nevertheless spoke volumes with its implied nod to the Clinton scandal. Monica Lewinsky became the centre of global attention 1990s after her affair with then-US President Bill Clinton nearly brought down his presidency. Ms Lewinsky, who was at that time a 22-year-old White House intern, endured years of vilification from Clinton supporters after details of the affair were made public. The 47-year-old only reemerged in the public eye a few years ago, and has since taken up the cause of anti-bullying.

On Friday, Ms Lewinsky responded to a question from Twitter account Uber Facts, "What's the most high-risk, low-reward thing you've ever done?"

She replied simply with a side-eye emoji.

The single-emoji response has gone viral with over 2.7 lakh 'likes' on the microblogging platform. It has also collected nearly 50,000 'retweets' and hundreds of amused responses from people appreciating the anti-bullying activist for her sense of humour in addressing the question of poor-decision making.

"Kinda perfect tweet," wrote one Twitter user.

Kinda perfect tweet — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 21, 2021

"Brava for perfect tweet - humility and humor," said another.

Brava for perfect tweet - humility and humor. https://t.co/iJDydBqfRR — Heather R. Higgins (@TheHRH) May 23, 2021



Many said that Monica Lewinsky had "won the Internet" with her response

Ms. Lewinsky wins the internet! ❤️ — Page van der Linden 💉 💉 (@plutoniumpage) May 21, 2021

This wins the day. ???????? — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 21, 2021

Since then, she has opened up about her infamous relationship in interviews and essays and has, at times, humourously addressed the issue on Twitter. In 2019, her tweet on the "worst career advice" she's received similarly created a buzz online.