Monica Lewinsky's 'Worst Career Advice' Hits Too Close To Home

Monica Lewinsky has taken up the cause of anti-bullying, having endured public humiliation over the years

As people on Twitter shared the worst career advice they'd ever received, Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern turned anti-bullying activist, tweeted about a career decision she made that eventually changed her life.

Adam Grant, a professor and New York Times bestselling author, asked on Twitter: "What's the worst career advice you've ever received?" He then listed the three that he had received.

Monica Lewinsky responded: "an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume". Her reply has since gone viral.

an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume. 😳 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 14, 2019

Ms Lewinsky, a 22-year-old White House intern in the 1990s, made headlines after her affair with then-US president Bill Clinton nearly brought down his presidency and eventually got him impeached, though the US Senate failed to convict and remove him from office.

The scandal led years of humiliation for Ms Lewinsky, who was vilified by the Clinton supporters after the details of the affair were made public. Having endured years of ridicule, Ms Lewinsky - who only reemerged into the public eye a few years ago - has since taken up the cause of anti-bullying, becoming one of its ardent advocates.

While Ms Lewinsky long maintained that the relationship was consensual, she had reevaluated that view considering the power imbalance between a president and an intern. Critics even argued that while Ms Lewinsky was subjected to years of public humiliation, Bill Clinton emerged from the scandal relatively unscathed.

In light of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, Bill Clinton - often accused of having used his position of power to his benefit -- was questioned about his handling of the scandal. In June 2018, he told a US television network in an interview that he wouldn't handle the Monica Lewinsky scandal any differently, "if the facts were the same today".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.