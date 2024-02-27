Monica Lewinsky Launches Campaign To Urge Women To Vote: 'Stakes High This Year'

Monika Lewinsky's campaign comes ahead of US presidential election.

Monica Lewinsky, former White House intern turned anti-bullying activist, has become the face of a campaign launched by clothing brand Reformation. According to People Magazine, Ms Lewinsky, who turned 50 in July last year, is spreading awareness ahead of the US presidential election scheduled for November this year. Photographed by Zoey Grossman, the 'You've Got the Power' campaign features Ms Lewinsky striking a series of power poses in office-ready suiting, crisp belted dresses, a leather trench coat and many other outfits.

"Voting is using our voice to be heard and it's the most defining - and powerful - aspect of democracy. Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout," she said in a release announcing the campaign.

The new fashion line-up will be launched along with a one-stop voting hub created in collaboration with Vote.org, as per People.

"Another faceless brand telling you to vote isn't going to cut through, so they teamed up with someone iconic who would. As a changemaker and activist, Monica has been advocating for women to use their voices and embrace their power for decades," the press release further said.

As part of the campaign, Reformation will make a donation to Vote.org and all the proceeds from the 'You've Got the Power' line will benefit the organisation.

Speaking about becoming a fashion icon at the age of 50, Ms Lewinsky told Elle that voter apathy is an issue ahead of the 202 elections.

"We've seen in polls that voter frustration is up and apathy is up. We all have to be reminding each other that we can't let that get in the way of needing to vote, that that's how we use our voice. That's where our power is," she said.

Ms Lewinsky said she is using the campaign to help women feel empowered. "I don't know if this will sound corny, but I think a way that women can feel more empowered is by recognizing places that they may need more assistance and asking for that assistance," she said.

Ms Lewinsky, a 22-year-old White House intern in the late 1990s, made headlines after her affair with then-US president Bill Clinton nearly brought down his presidency and eventually got him impeached, though the Senate failed to convict and remove him from office.

The scandal led to years of humiliation for Ms Lewinsky, who was vilified by Clinton supporters after the details of the affair were made public. Having endured years of ridicule, Ms Lewinsky has taken up the cause of anti-bullying, becoming one of its ardent advocates.