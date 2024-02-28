Monica Lewinsky Goes From Delightful Monochrome To Fun Polka Dots In The Blink Of An Eye For Reformation's New Fashion Campaign

Monica Lewinsky Goes From Monochrome To Prints For Reformation's Campaign

American writer and activist Monica Lewinsky is the face of Reformation's latest fashion campaign. The celebrity exuded boss babe energy as she posed in chic workwear for the photoshoot, making a strong case for stylish formal wear. According to People magazine, the campaign aims to create voting registration awareness. In the interview, Monica says, "Voting is using our voice to be heard and it's the most defining-and powerful-aspect of democracy." She further added, "Voting is always important, but the stakes are especially high this year with voter frustration and apathy threatening to meaningfully impact turnout." From belted skirts, and maxi dresses to pantsuits, the activist has tried it all in monochrome tones and prints alike.

Monica Lewinsky wore a ravishing red skirt set that included a midi skirt with a sleeveless blouse. A pair of red stockings and strap red heels completed Monica's look. Monica tied her hair in a chic updo and opted for golden stud earrings with a gold kada.

Monica exuded boss lady vibes as she donned a full-sleeved leather trench coat with button-down details, and a daring slit at the front.

Her next look included a white button-down shirt with a black pencil skirt. Monica looked uber chic as she teamed the look with black strap heels and a pair of golden studs.

Monica's polka-dot maxi dress in black with little white dots was an ideal spring wear formal look. It was breezy and came with a sleek waist belt to complete the charming look. She accessorised the look with a pair of black boots.

For the next look, Monica picked a two-piece skirt set which came with a sleeveless peplum top and a midi skirt to go with it. It was teamed with a pale blue full-sleeved button-down shirt and a matching tie.

Her white pantsuit look was radiant and exquisite. The diva wore a full-sleeved, oversized blazer with a pair of relaxed-fit pants and a white inner beneath. Monica accessorised the look with a pair of golden earrings and white buckled heels.

Monica's all-black knit dress was perfect formalwear attire. The sleeveless outfit had a fitted bodice and a flared bottom. She wore a pair of black pointed heels with the look.

Monica Lewinsky's effortless charm and exquisite outfits have won her many fans, no doubt.

