Mom and Her Six Daughters Go To Dinner Wearing Wedding Dresses, Pics Go Viral

The video has amassed 4.8 million views on Instagram.

A mom from Texas, her four daughters and two daughters-in-law decided to go to dinner in their wedding gowns. The pictures and videos from their dinner outing are now going viral on the internet.

Alexis Houston posted a video on May 19 and wrote, "We decided that the most expensive dresses we owned deserved to be worn & enjoyed for more than just one day in our lives."

Since then, the video has amassed 4.8 million views on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Terri Bonni, a mother of 11 children (5 sons and 6 daughters) in an interview with People said, " to get out together without husbands or toddlers and eat and talk late into the night."

Talking about the idea and inspiration behind the viral video, Ms Bonni shared that her daughter saw an Instagram reel of a woman joking about all things you can do to a wedding dress.

"It was a ton of fun and we 10/10 recommend it," adds Ms Bonin.

The group headed out to True Food, located outside of Houston for dinner. The women enjoyed roasted vegetables, burgers, and ancient grain bowls with steak and chicken with pepper pesto.

The group hopped over to another restaurant to have dessert and cappuccinos and lattes.

Ms Bonin shared that the sight of seven brides caused quite a stir amongst other diners. "It was hilarious."

"We unknowingly picked the busiest night to go to Market Street. A local High School was celebrating graduation on the grounds. We felt a little bad about stealing the show, but we really didn't know there would be a graduation there. The valet guys parked us for free," she shared.