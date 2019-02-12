Million Dollar Lottery Winner Shows Up In 'Scream' Mask To Hide Identity

He won 158 million Jamaican dollars

Offbeat | | Updated: February 12, 2019 13:23 IST
A Campbell showed up in a Ghostface mask to collect his cheque.


Winning the lottery may seem like a dream come true, but the fear of getting robbed after that? Not so much. That's why one lottery winner in Jamaica decided to hide his identity by wearing a Ghostface mask from the Scream movie series while collecting his cheque, giving social media some hilarious pics in the process.

Identified only as A Campbell, the lottery winner won 158 million Jamaican dollars - or approximately 1.1 million USD - as part of Supreme Venture's Super Lotto.

He collected his cheque on Tuesday morning, reports St Lucia News.

"I want to get a nice house. I haven't found it yet, but I'll be looking for one soon. I like to handle money. I don't beg, I don't borrow. So I'm looking at things that can turn over the money. I have a little business, so I plan to make it bigger, buy an apartment. I love to have money," says Mr Campbell.

His pics have gone viral on social media, and many have complimented his choice of costume.

This is not the first time a lottery winner has showed up in a funny mask to hide their identity. Last year, another Supreme Venture lottery winner showed up wearing a wink-face emoji mask to conceal her identity.

 

