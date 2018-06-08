Multi-Million Lottery Winner Shows Up In Emoji Mask To Hide Identity

Today we are in the presence of Jamaica's newest #SuperMillionaire. N.Gray! pic.twitter.com/dSfn6ImaRY- Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018
Ms Gray has won over 1 million USD thanks to the Super Lotto lottery. A picture of her wearing a winking face mask at a ceremony by Supreme Ventures to present her with her winnings has now gone viral with over 3,000 'likes' on Twitter.
And just like that, N. Gray goes from being an ordinary Jamaican to a #SuperMillionaire. Congratulations from Supreme Ventures. pic.twitter.com/OUrOkEvanc- Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018
And people love it...
I love how the others are trying to keep a straight face!- nicknack (@kidkuala24) June 7, 2018
Smart woman!- aria (@MariaDRoc) June 7, 2018
This is genius. There's no upside for the world knowing her business.- Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) June 8, 2018
"I am elated, because I was drowning in debt. I started buying Super Lotto in January... Now I've won, I want to clear my debt, invest, and I want to do some travelling. I would like to construct a community centre for the youths in my community, so they can engage in something productive; somewhere where they can do information technology," said Ms Gray to The Gleaner.
According to the Jamaica Star, Simone Clarke-Cooper, a representative of the company, noted that since Super Lotto started, winners have been wearing disguises to protect themselves.
CommentsIn February this year, the winner of a USD 560 million lottery prize in the US went to court to plead that she be allowed to remain anonymous while claiming her prize.
trending news