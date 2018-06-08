Multi-Million Lottery Winner Shows Up In Emoji Mask To Hide Identity Winning the lottery must be exhilarating - but the fear of getting robbed after that, not so much.

Share EMAIL PRINT Lottery winner N Gray showed up wearing an emoji mask to collect her winnings.

Today we are in the presence of Jamaica's newest #SuperMillionaire. N.Gray! pic.twitter.com/dSfn6ImaRY - Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

Ms Gray has won over 1 million USD thanks to the Super Lotto lottery. A picture of her wearing a winking face mask at a ceremony by Supreme Ventures to present her with her winnings has now gone viral with over 3,000 'likes' on Twitter.

And just like that, N. Gray goes from being an ordinary Jamaican to a #SuperMillionaire. Congratulations from Supreme Ventures. pic.twitter.com/OUrOkEvanc - Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

And people love it...

I love how the others are trying to keep a straight face! - nicknack (@kidkuala24) June 7, 2018 Smart woman! - aria (@MariaDRoc) June 7, 2018 This is genius. There's no upside for the world knowing her business. - Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) June 8, 2018

"I am elated, because I was drowning in debt. I started buying Super Lotto in January... Now I've won, I want to clear my debt, invest, and I want to do some travelling. I would like to construct a community centre for the youths in my community, so they can engage in something productive; somewhere where they can do information technology," said Ms Gray to



According to the



In February this year, the winner of a USD 560 million lottery prize in the US went to court to plead that she be allowed to remain anonymous while claiming her prize.









Click for more





Winning the lottery must be exhilarating - but the fear of getting robbed after that, not so much. Perhaps that is why when this Jamaican citizen hit a multi-million lottery jackpot, she found the best way to conceal her identity. N Gray, who won 180 million Jamaican dollars as part of the Super Lotto jackpot on May 11, yesterday collected her cheque wearing a brilliant disguise - an emoji mask. *wink wink*Ms Gray has won over 1 million USD thanks to the Super Lotto lottery. A picture of her wearing a winking face mask at a ceremony by Supreme Ventures to present her with her winnings has now gone viral with over 3,000 'likes' on Twitter.And people love it..."I am elated, because I was drowning in debt. I started buying Super Lotto in January... Now I've won, I want to clear my debt, invest, and I want to do some travelling. I would like to construct a community centre for the youths in my community, so they can engage in something productive; somewhere where they can do information technology," said Ms Gray to The Gleaner According to the Jamaica Star , Simone Clarke-Cooper, a representative of the company, noted that since Super Lotto started, winners have been wearing disguises to protect themselves. In February this year, the winner of a USD 560 million lottery prize in the US went to court to plead that she be allowed to remain anonymous while claiming her prize.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter