Multi-Million Lottery Winner Shows Up In Emoji Mask To Hide Identity

Today we are in the presence of Jamaica's newest #SuperMillionaire. N.Gray! pic.twitter.com/dSfn6ImaRY - Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

And just like that, N. Gray goes from being an ordinary Jamaican to a #SuperMillionaire. Congratulations from Supreme Ventures. pic.twitter.com/OUrOkEvanc - Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

I love how the others are trying to keep a straight face! - nicknack (@kidkuala24) June 7, 2018

Smart woman! - aria (@MariaDRoc) June 7, 2018

This is genius. There's no upside for the world knowing her business. - Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) June 8, 2018

Winning the lottery must be exhilarating - but the fear of getting robbed after that, not so much. Perhaps that is why when this Jamaican citizen hit a multi-million lottery jackpot, she found the best way to conceal her identity. N Gray, who won 180 million Jamaican dollars as part of the Super Lotto jackpot on May 11, yesterday collected her cheque wearing a brilliant disguise - an emoji mask. *wink wink*Ms Gray has won over 1 million USD thanks to the Super Lotto lottery. A picture of her wearing a winking face mask at a ceremony by Supreme Ventures to present her with her winnings has now gone viral with over 3,000 'likes' on Twitter.And people love it..."I am elated, because I was drowning in debt. I started buying Super Lotto in January... Now I've won, I want to clear my debt, invest, and I want to do some travelling. I would like to construct a community centre for the youths in my community, so they can engage in something productive; somewhere where they can do information technology," said Ms Gray to The Gleaner According to the Jamaica Star , Simone Clarke-Cooper, a representative of the company, noted that since Super Lotto started, winners have been wearing disguises to protect themselves. In February this year, the winner of a USD 560 million lottery prize in the US went to court to plead that she be allowed to remain anonymous while claiming her prize.Click for more trending news